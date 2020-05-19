Connect with us

Julie Marcus appointed Pinellas Supervisor of Elections

Marcus will replace retiring Supervisor Deborah Clark.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Julie Marcus Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, effective Tuesday.

Marcus is replacing Deborah Clark who announced she was retiring earlier this year. The appointment is temporary with an election scheduled this year for the vacant seat. Marcus hasn’t filed to run yet, but is expected to do so.

If she runs, she’ll face Audra Bonneau in the Republican primary. She’s likely to garner support from her predecessor. Clark recommended her appointment to DeSantis.

Marcus has served as the chief deputy to Clark since 2012 and has been with the office for 17 years. She’s held a variety of positions including deputy supervisor, election services coordinator and voter outreach manager.

Throughout her service, Marcus has administered more than 320 municipal elections and dozens of recounts and annual audits.

She’s been a Certified Elections Registration Administrator since 2011, the highest national certification available through The Election Center at Auburn University, or the National Association of Election Officials.

At 247,225 registered voters, Democrats outnumber Republicans in the county by about 10,000, but there are nearly as many independent and third party affiliated voters, at 195,476. That leaves little room for partisan advantage.

Still, four Democrats are running in the August primary election including attorney Dan Helm, Clearwater resident Ruqaiya McGee, Mike McGraw and pollster Leonard Schmiege.

McGee is the only Democrat to post fundraising so far with $578 raised as of the end of April, the most recent data available on the Supervisor of Elections website.

Clark is leaving office Jan. 5, just before a new Supervisor would take office.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

    May 19, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    McGee withdrew more than a week ago. You should know that.

