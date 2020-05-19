Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Anselm Weber: Voters in HD 76 need to hear progressive ideas

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden's campaign brings on Cesar Chávez granddaughter

2020 Headlines

CD 7 candidate Leo Valentin applauds Puerto Rico statehood vote

Headlines South Florida

Fire crews gain ground on Collier County wildfire

Headlines Tampa Bay

Julie Marcus appointed Pinellas Supervisor of Elections

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

56 deaths, 502 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Florida
Anselm Weber

Headlines

Anselm Weber: Voters in HD 76 need to hear progressive ideas

The Democrat said working people will be swayed on economic, environmental message.

on

Running as a Democrat in deep red Southwest Florida is a daunting task, but Anselm Weber, a San Carlos 24-year-old, is up for the challenge.

A candidate to succeed Rep. Ray Rodrigues in House District 76, he feels more voters simply need to hear a progressive message, and maybe they will be swayed.

“There’s working class people who think they are conservatives,” Weber said, “but when you talk about wages, or their rent situation, or the environment, you will find they have a lot more in common.”

A graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University, Weber has been involved in politics professionally the bulk of his post-grad life. He volunteered for the Bernie Sanders campaign, and, until recently, worked for Tom Steyer’s NextGen America getting voters registered at his alma mater and nearby Florida SouthWestern State College.

Both campuses sit just outside the House district. The region is best known for coastal communities like Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach. Two Republicans are running including Sanibel City Councilman Jason Maughan and Bonita Springs businessman Adam Botana, whose family owns a boat club.

But Weber said on the mainland, plenty of working people have been hurt by GOP economic policies that favor corporations. He thinks now is the time to ask voters if they want leaders who oppose freezing rents during a pandemic or who refuse to hold agriculture interests responsible when a red tide outbreak threatens the water.

He sees room for a winning coalition in Southwest Florida.

“My message is appealing to Democrats who vote, but also plenty of no-party affiliates who are sick of the whole structure,” Weber said. “They want someone fighting for real change, and there is a lot of rigidity for the party system.”

The Democrat is also working with a political network of environmental and progressive groups seeking to run a candidate in every legislative district in Florida. The hope is that delivering an agenda in all parts of the state will lift Democrats overall.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out