Connect with us

Jax

$500K donation to help coronavirus aid on First Coast

Jax

AT&T Foundation makes $20K donation to Baptist Health in Jacksonville

Headlines Jax

CareerSource Northeast Florida braces for huge demand

Jax

Jacksonville struggles with COVID-19 cost overruns

Jax

'Satan 666': Graffiti defaces Duval County Courthouse

Headlines Jax

'They didn't lobby me': JEA sale scheme darkens Lenny Curry's doorstep
Memories … the way we were. Image via Jacksonville Magazine.

Jax

$500K donation to help coronavirus aid on First Coast

Human Foundation provides $500,000 for First Coast relief efforts for those impacted by COVID-19

on

A Northeast Florida charitable organization got a huge boost to helping the needy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Humana Foundation contributed $500,000 to The Community Foundation of Northeast Florida Tuesday. The donation will be directed to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund to provide coronavirus aid in the region.

The latest contribution is on top of a $100,000 donation Humana Foundation gave to United Way of Northeast Florida in the early going of the pandemic’s impact. That funding was also earmarked for the First Coast Relief Fund.

“The impact of a grant of this size cannot be underestimated,” said Nina Waters, president of The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. “Every week, we and our partners in Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund struggle with the extraordinary needs presented by our nonprofit community as they try to respond to their clients who are hurting.  The Humana Foundation’s generosity will help alleviate the strain on our neighbors and fellow citizens.”

The First Coast Relief Fund is a collaboration of about a half dozen nonprofit groups that was started  in the wake of hurricanes Matthew and Irma that brushed the Northeast Florida area. While it was founded for providing help in the wake of storms, the organization has shifted focus to helping those who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Coast Relief Fund has raised about $2.4 million since mid-March to distribute to about 75 charitable organizations in six Northeast Florida counties.

The donations are being used for charitable support for those in need during the pandemic who could use additional food, health provisions and mental health support.

“Our intention with this commitment is to not only help provide immediate crisis relief, but also serve as a catalyst in building sustainable achievement and long-term community resilience,” said Walter Woods, CEO of the Humana Foundation.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals