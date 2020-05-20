App helps northeast Florida businesses reopen safely amid coronavirus pandemic

Two health care providers in northeast Florida are joining forces to offer a mobile application designed to help area businesses ease back into daily service in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Flagler Health+ of St. Augustine and Healthfully have developed a “back-to-work solution for employers” program detailing steps businesses should take to protect employees in the workplace as they begin to return to their jobs in offices, stores and restaurants.

The program, available on Android and Apple devices, helps employers implement self-monitoring and safe behavior. The program establishes protocols for COVID-19 testing and outlines contact tracing, isolation and quarantine procedures, among other considerations.

“As our area’s largest private employer and also as a healthcare provider, we understand the important role that employee self-monitoring, reporting, contact tracing and effective testing strategies have on keeping our workforce safe,” said Jason Barrett, Flagler Health+ president & CEO.

“Working with Healthfully, we have created a solution that helps employers, employees and customers feel confident that organizations are taking the risks related to COVID-19 seriously and that they have an easy-to-deploy and effective plan in place for keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

The mobile app is in compliance with federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) and the program can be customized for each individual workplace. Businesses wanting to join the program, which requires a fee, can go to the Flagler Health website and click on the “COVID-19” icon at the top of the page.

Topics in the program include:

— Employee daily self-screening.

— Alerts and notifications for employer, employees and providers.

— Telehealth physician visits and lab orders.

— Testing and lab results.

— Secure messaging.

— Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing and proximity reporting.

— Exposure management and compliance reporting.

— Isolation and quarantine support communities.

— Employee education.

— Works on any platform: Web, iOS, Android.

“Safe, secure, and well-managed return-to-work requires a strong blend of technology and services. Through our partnership with Flagler Health+, we have leveraged our already robust clinical platform to deliver an end-to-end solution,” said Healthfully CEO Paul Viskovich.