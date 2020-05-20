Connect with us

Headlines Jax

App helps northeast Florida businesses reopen safely amid coronavirus pandemic

Headlines

Court backs FPL in Irma nursing home case

Coronavirus Headlines

Nursing homes plead to Feds for COVID-19 testing funds

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

44 deaths, 527 new COVID-19 cases in Florida Wednesday

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Partnership launches regional tool to track coronavirus metrics

Federal Headlines

FEC questions Mark Foley about lingering cash in 'zombie' campaign account
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

App helps northeast Florida businesses reopen safely amid coronavirus pandemic

The app provides guidance on safety, testing and distancing.

on

Two health care providers in northeast Florida are joining forces to offer a mobile application designed to help area businesses ease back into daily service in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Flagler Health+ of St. Augustine and Healthfully have developed a “back-to-work solution for employers” program detailing steps businesses should take to protect employees in the workplace as they begin to return to their jobs in offices, stores and restaurants.

The program, available on Android and Apple devices, helps employers implement self-monitoring and safe behavior. The program establishes protocols for COVID-19 testing and outlines contact tracing, isolation and quarantine procedures, among other considerations.

“As our area’s largest private employer and also as a healthcare provider, we understand the important role that employee self-monitoring, reporting, contact tracing and effective testing strategies have on keeping our workforce safe,” said Jason Barrett, Flagler Health+ president & CEO.

“Working with Healthfully, we have created a solution that helps employers, employees and customers feel confident that organizations are taking the risks related to COVID-19 seriously and that they have an easy-to-deploy and effective plan in place for keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

The mobile app is in compliance with federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) and the program can be customized for each individual workplace. Businesses wanting to join the program, which requires a fee, can go to the Flagler Health website and click on the COVID-19 icon at the top of the page.

Topics in the program include:

—  Employee daily self-screening.

— Alerts and notifications for employer, employees and providers.

— Telehealth physician visits and lab orders.

— Testing and lab results.

— Secure messaging.

— Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing and proximity reporting.

— Exposure management and compliance reporting.

— Isolation and quarantine support communities.

— Employee education.

— Works on any platform: Web, iOS, Android.

“Safe, secure, and well-managed return-to-work requires a strong blend of technology and services. Through our partnership with Flagler Health+, we have leveraged our already robust clinical platform to deliver an end-to-end solution,” said Healthfully CEO Paul Viskovich.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    May 20, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    As an oldie Goldie, this is scary. But scary with or without the facts. Facts better since the virus has now targeted our children!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals