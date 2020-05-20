Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Lawmakers line up behind Michele Rayner for HD 70

Legislative Campaigns

Joe Abruzzo declines run for SD 29 after Kevin Rader announcement

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Attorney Michael D. Weinstein to run as a Democrat in House District 81

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Janet Cruz, Michael Gottlieb endorse Tina Polsky in SD 29

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Family Research Council PAC backs Republican Vennia Francois in CD 10

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

José Oliva comes to Randy Fine’s defense in primary feud
Photo courtesy: Michele Rayner

Legislative Campaigns

Lawmakers line up behind Michele Rayner for HD 70

High-profile endorsements in a crowded Democratic primary.

on

Democratic House candidate Michelle Rayner announced four endorsements for her campaign to succeed exiting Rep. Wengay Newton in District 70.

Three of the nods came from current and former lawmakers representing the Tampa Bay area where HD 70 lies: Tampa Sen. Janet Cruz, former Sen. Arthenia Joyner and former Rep. Sean Shaw. Rep. Shevrin Jones, who represents part of Broward county, also joined in.

Joyner’s endorsement was expected — Rayner was one of her legislative staffers.

“I have watched as Michele Rayner has fought tirelessly for her community and the people of the State of Florida her entire career,” Joyner.

“From starting her career as my legislative aide and going on to become an attorney, she is committed to the community and working to create solutions that benefit not only District 70, but the State of Florida. She is prepared to lead HD 70 on day one.”

Shaw added, “There’s no doubt about Michele Rayner’s commitment to the people of our great state. As corporations and special interests continue to put profits over people, we need someone in Tallahassee to stand up for everyday Floridians, and Michele is that leader.”

Cruz’ and Jones’ endorsements referenced Rayner’s work representing the family of Markeis McGlockton, a man gunned down in a Clearwater parking lot in 2018 whose case reignited debate about Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

“Michele is a fighter with a proven track record of standing up against injustice,” Cruz said.She is the right person to lead this community in a new way. I look forward to working with Michele Rayner in Tallahassee to bring home solutions for Tampa Bay.”

Jones added, “While representing the loved ones of Markeis McGlockton, I saw her advocacy in action. Michele is the kind of leader the people of Florida need in the State House.”

Rayner is one of four candidates competing for the Democratic nomination, and Wednesday’s endorsements and the endorsements from area leaders could set her apart despite her late entry into the race.

“I am extremely grateful for the support of State Legislators Cruz, Joyner, Jones, and Shaw as we seek to provide solutions to the issues Floridians face every day,” Rayner said. “I look forward to working with these highly respected members of our state as the next State Representative for District 70 to provide equitable access to affordable housing, clean air and water, education, employment and other basic essentials required for healthy, stable, thriving lives.”

Rayner faces Keisha Bell, Michelle Grimsley and Mark Oliver. Republican Sharon Russ is also running, though HD 70 is a safe Democratic seat. It covers parts of Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Newton announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection and is instead running for Pinellas County Commission.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals