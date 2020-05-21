Debbie Mucarsel-Powell self-quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says she is entering a period of self-quarantine after potentially being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier this week, Mucarsel-Powell visited the Crystal Health and Rehab Center in the Keys. Mucarsel-Powell says she made that trip after receiving a call from family members of residents at that facility.

At least 16 individuals have tested positive at the center after testing began on residents and staff. Mucarsel-Powell said family members were concerned that they had not been immediately notified of the positive test results.

“Following a meeting with the concerned families of residents of a troubled nursing home in my district, I immediately drove to the facility to try to get answers for my constituents,” Mucarsel-Powell explained in a statement.

“When I reached the nursing home, the facility director invited me into the facility, assuring me that it was safe. After a brief meeting, the director made a commitment to me that families of residents would begin receiving more complete and more prompt information.

“I was later notified that this area was unsafe and that I was possibly exposed to COVID-19, which validates my constituents’ serious concerns with this facility. I will be working from home, and my family and I are not exhibiting symptoms.”

Mucarsel-Powell says she was wearing a mask at the time, but is still taking steps to ensure she was not infected.

“Out of an abundance of caution and following the advice of health care professionals, I will be getting tested for coronavirus, and will remain in self-quarantine until I have the test results back and my doctor says it is safe for me to leave my home,” she said.

Mucarsel-Powell wouldn’t be the first Floridian in Congress to make such a move. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Stephanie Murphy have also taken similar measures after potential exposure.

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart was the first member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19. He has since been cleared of the virus.