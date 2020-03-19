Mario Diaz-Balart tests positive for COVID-19

Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami has tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of Congress to do so.

Diaz-Balart’s office announced Wednesday evening that he has the disease caused by the new coronavirus sweeping the world in pandemic. It also said he is feeling much better, a sentiment that he expressed himself in a tweet.

He has been self-quarantining since Friday after voting on the House floor. He came down with symptoms on Saturday. He received word that he had the disease Wednesday evening.

“In an abundance of caution, after votes on Friday, March 13th, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C, and not return to South Florida because of his wife Tia’s pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk,” his office announced in a news release. “On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While in quarantine Diaz-Balart has been working from his apartment in Washington, DC.”

The release then included a statement from him, which was also the content of his tweet Wednesday: “I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

Diaz-Balart has been in Congress since 2003, serving in two districts. Prior to that he served in the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives, now representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District.