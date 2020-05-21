Rick Scott declares ‘new Cold War’ with Communist China

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on Fox Business Thursday, inveighed against the Communist Chinese threat in the starkest possible terms.
“This is a new Cold War,” Scott told host Charles Payne. “Communist China is an adversary.”
“We’re clearly going to ultimately sanction China. We’re not going to let them sell things on our exchanges …. they’re clearly an adversary,” Scott said. “It’s Communist China run by the Communist Party of China.”
“American companies have come to the realization that Communist China is not our friend,” Scott said. “Think of how all these companies have been devastated by what Communist China did.”
“We’ve got to fight against an adversary and it’s called the Communist Party of China,” Scott said, taking the host aback.
For Scott, Thursday’s comments continue a subtle-as-a-sledgehammer series of seismic strikes against the Beijing regime.
Scott reached out last week to U.S. stock exchanges, major pension plans and underwriters with a stark warning about the “acknowledged and growing threat” posed by the Chinese Communist regime.
“I write to ask you how you and your organization can continue to feel comfortable selling, purchasing, or underwriting these securities when the risk to U.S. investors is so clear and present,” Scott wrote.
The Senator urged investment leaders to “discontinue selling, purchasing, or underwriting U.S. listed Chinese-based companies’ stock for the protection of your investors and American capital markets.”
“We can no longer allow Communist China to get away with flouting our laws, defrauding our citizens and harming American investments,” Scott added.
Scott’s appeal included rigid denunciations of a regime that “can’t be trusted,” but juxtaposed red-meat arguments with assertions arguably more salient to the investor class.
“U.S.-listed Chinese companies present regulatory, oversight and enforcement challenges that undermine transparency and confidence in American markets. U.S. investors have few legal and even fewer practical remedies when Chinese firms that raise capital on U.S. stock markets do not comply with U.S. disclosure rules, or flaunt our regulatory requirements,” the Senator said.
Scott’s call for the investor class to shun Chinese assets came soon after the Senator called on Americans to boycott products from the nation.
