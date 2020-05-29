An HD 81 candidate with deep ties to family suspected of murdering Dan Markel

Michael Weinstein, a lifelong friend and sometimes-lawyer of Charlie Adelson (suspected co-conspirator in the murder of Tallahassee law professor Dan Markel), announced last week that he is running for HD 81, the seat vacated by Rep. Tina Polsky.

Weinstein is the son of Peter Weinstein, a former chief judge and former state Senator, who also happens to be godfather to Wendi Adelson, Markel’s ex-wife.

Weinstein has appeared on “20/20” and other TV programs defending the Adelson family, saying that he was doing so not as their legal counsel, but as a friend. He would later appear to be listed as Charlie Adelson’s attorney in joint statements made by his family, denying their role in the 2014 murder of Markel.

He’s also represented Charlie Adelson in various minor infractions, such as driving 93 in a 45 zone.

To be fair, the Weinsteins aren’t the only example of political connectedness the Adelson family boasts.

For example, Charlie Adelson’s lawyer in an unrelated civil case is the sitting Mayor of Coral Springs, Scott Jonathan Brook.

Given the strong case State Attorney Jack Campbell and his team have presented, surely, these current and aspiring politicians are aware of the strong evidence relating to Charlie, Wendi and their parents, but are willing to align themselves nonetheless.

Who else among Florida’s political and legal elite is connected to the Adelson family? Praising of them or worse, protecting them?

One curiosity relates to the mystery Tallahassee judge that matriarch Donna Adelson referenced to Charlie Adelson in a May 2016 call captured on a wiretap:

“ … she [Wendi] and the judge [her boss] are talking. He had some stuff to tell her yesterday because evidently, he knows the judge in Tallahassee and he was giving her some information from that [the murder case]. He’s been very nice to her.”

There are multiple appointed South Florida judges who appear to remain friendly with the family. Maybe they don’t know what happened. Maybe they’re not guilty by association.

But you know who definitely knows? Who acted as an unpaid, voluntary go-between for Charlie Adelson and the lawyers representing convicted hit man Sigfredo Garcia and accused conspirator Katherine Magbanua?

Michael Weinstein.

He knows and seemingly doesn’t care.

A young father was killed, and law enforcement knows how — and why.

Our elected leaders — including those aspiring to be elected — should rally behind these officers to bring justice.

Innocent until proven guilty is a tenet of law, but does not require the elimination of good judgment, or the intentional miscarriage of justice, either.

Only a person who feels multiple, powerful connections protect their family can impede the investigation of her ex-husband’s murder, tell flagrant lies on the stand, and then say with smug confidence: “The state isn’t going to arrest me.”

The election of Michael Weinstein would no doubt bolster this type of confidence. It could further obstruct the future progress of a bill Sen. Jeff Brandes filed last year to create access to family courts for families like the Markels, who get cut off from visitation with children after a parent’s murder.

And, perhaps even worse, it could erode the type of confidence that voters in HD 81 deserve in the judgment of the person representing them.

The Markel case will likely bring additional arrests in the coming months, maybe even before the August primary or November election.

Perhaps voters in this district should watch carefully until then.