Hillary Clinton to hold virtual fundraiser for Sybrina Fulton campaign

Fulton is running for the District 1 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

on

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will help raise cash for Miami-Dade Commission candidate Sybrina Fulton Friday during a virtual fundraiser.

That event will be moderated by Ruth’s List Florida President and CEO Pamela Goodman. Ruth’s List Florida endorsed Fulton in the race for the District 1 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Clinton endorsed Fulton’s bid last September.

“I am honored to have Secretary Clinton’s support in this race as we continue fighting for true social and economic justice for all,” Fulton said of Clinton’s fundraising help.

“Hillary’s compassion and resilience have been an inspiration to me personally for many years, and she played an instrumental role in getting me to run for office. If this global crisis has shown us anything, it’s that there is far too much at stake to sit on the sidelines. It’s up to each of us to be the change we want to see in the world.”

The event will be virtual due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak. Those looking to tune in to the fundraiser can sign up online. The event will begin at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

“If the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has taught us anything, it’s the importance of calm, steady leadership at the local level,” Goodman said.

“I’m confident that Sybrina will fight for our values and ensure pandemic recovery prioritizes public health, safety, and economic security for all. Her commitment to Miami-Dade is unmatched, and she will be an excellent Commissioner on behalf of the community.”

The endorsement from Ruth’s List Florida — an organization which backs pro-choice women running for office — isn’t a huge surprise in the contest. Fulton is the only woman candidate in the race. Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert III is also running.

So far, Gilbert has more than tripled Fulton’s fundraising. He’s hauled in more than $426,000 compared to Fulton’s $134,000. Gilbert has about $305,000 still on hand, while Fulton has burned through most of her money already. She has just about $3,000 still on hand.

That makes Friday’s event significant for Fulton, as she competes with Gilbert to replace term-limited Commissioner Barbara Jordan.

Fulton is the mother of Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed in an altercation with George Zimmerman in 2012.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

