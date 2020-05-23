‘Mark of respect’: Governor orders flags at half staff to honor Florida’s COVID-19 victims

Flags across the state will be flown at half mast this weekend in honor of COVID-19 victims.

The order, which matches one issued at the national level by President Donald Trump, was issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic, President Donald J. Trump directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff. Pursuant to this direction, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be immediately flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout the State of Florida until sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020,” the Governor’s order reads in full.

The President’s order, issued Thursday, notes “solemn respect for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic” in its preamble.

“Our Nation mourns for every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic, and we share in the suffering of all those who endured pain and illness from the outbreak. Through our grief, America stands steadfast and united against the invisible enemy. May God be with the victims of this pandemic and bring aid and comfort to their families and friends,” the Executive Order reads.

Flags will fly “at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 24, 2020.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” the President wrote.

The remembrance comes at a time when national COVID-19 deaths are still increasing, with over 96,000 casualties to the novel coronavirus. Of those deaths, 2,170 are Floridians.