Rebekah Jones breaks silence on firing from Florida DOH, says firing a ‘badge of honor’

The long and winding road that is the Rebekah Jones narrative continued Friday, with the former state employee saying her firing was a “badge of honor.”
The comments were made Friday on CNN in an interview with host Chris Cuomo.
“If refusing to mislead the public during a health crisis is insubordination, then I will wear that badge with honor,” Jones said.
Earlier in the week, Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted Jones at a press availability, reinforcing the narrative that she was let go for good reason.
DeSantis disparaged her, saying she’s “not even a data scientist … not involved in collating data, she lacks the expertise to do that. She is not an epidemiologist. She is not the chief architect of our web portal, that’s another false statement.”
The Governor noted that she had a history of bucking superiors in her recent duties.
“What she was doing was putting data on the portal which the scientists didn’t believe was valid data,” DeSantis said. “So she didn’t listen to the people who were her superiors. She had many people above her in the chain of command.”
During the interview with Cuomo, Jones gave her side of the story regarding the data, in which she said she was asked to alter presentation because higher-ups “did not like the results.”
“The results didn’t match the report for reopening that had already been written. Basically a lot of rural counties for a wide range of reasons, didn’t meet the criteria that the state had outlined in order to qualify for reopening. Whereas some more populated counties did meet that criteria, and I was told that specifically, and this is a quote, ‘We can’t tell Jackson and Franklin counties that they can’t reopen, but Broward and Miami-Dade can’.”
The Governor, in comments throughout the coronavirus crisis, stressed the preponderance of positive tests in Southeast Florida counties, but relatively little was said about the issue in rural counties except relative to prison and nursing home outbreaks.
Jones, for her part, issued a statement saying that the Governor did not order her to “manipulate, delete and hide data.”
” I’m just a scientist trying to do good in the world, and did not want to be at the center of a national controversy, which the Governor made impossible when he defamed me in front of the vice president of the United States,” she protested.
May 23, 2020 at 9:45 am
Leave it to CNN and Chris Cuomo, to give a woman like this a platform to spew her nonsense.
Gov. Cuomo’s brother Chris, was thrilled to deflect from his brother’s failure in New York, and to turn the focus on Gov. DeSantis, who saved many lives in Florida.
People are fired from jobs all the time. I suspect that many are fired by Democrats and not just by Republicans. But, it seems the media’s interest is only on those fired by Republicans.
Worse though, is the fact that the media does not bother to investigate the stories, before they are aired.
The credo of the lapdog media today, is that if it makes Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, or any other Republican look bad, run with it regardless of facts or truth. But, if it is a Democrat who is pointed out in the same way…ignore it!
There should be a law, requiring media to file as agents of a political party, if they want to have such slanted views.
Ward Posey
May 23, 2020 at 10:19 am
I would not believe “Lying Ron” if my life depended on it. The phony vet, supports a draft dodger and is as corrupt as they come.
ItsTimeforTruth
May 23, 2020 at 10:34 am
Remarkable that the MediaPolitics comment above is more to point than the article by a person who calls himself a journalist.
Let me highlight the points.
1) CNN has yet to discuss with any journalistic integrity the policy adopted by New York’s Governor Cuomo, that allowed nearly 5,000 nursing home deaths.
2) Comparisons by the media between the actions of Governor DeSantis and Governor Cuomo never point out that the Florida policies saved lives and the leadership from DeSantis has brought Florida to safer place.
3) Those media outlets that have become the propaganda arm of the Democrat party embrace questionable characters and promote narratives, whether true or false, that paints any Republican as bad and any Democrat as good.
That kind of media is becoming more and more irrelevant, and you Mr. Gancarski, should not call yourself a journalist if you are not willing to research the truth before you present opinion as fact.