‘Can’t trust the information’: Nikki Fried questions Florida’s COVID-19 data

Almost as frequently as Gov. Ron DeSantis gets booked on Fox News, Nikki Fried gets her shots on MSNBC. And in each, both get to message clearly to their bases and to national audiences.
Saturday’s appearance on the corporate-Democrat leaning “AM Joy” was no exception, as the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services went on the attack against the Governor’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
“People can’t trust the information,” Fried said, saying DeSantis’ approach was “right out of the Donald Trump playbook.”
Fried went on to describe a “dangerous pattern … of misinformation,” especially regarding prisons and nursing homes, two sectors prone to institutional spread.
“This is a pattern of deception we’ve seen from the Governor over and over again,” Fried said, saying that she was ‘not surprised’ Rebekah Jones, a former worker for the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, was fired for spotlighting her problems with the process.
Fried and other Democrats had this week decried Jones’ dismissal, whose whistleblower claims that the state was massaging data have been countered by an administration contention that she was fired with cause for insubordination. But what’s clear now is that the dismissal, coupled with other factors, is leading Fried and likely other Democrats to doubt the data entirely.
Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, has been marginalized by the Governor this year, both through the Legislative Session and the handling of the coronavirus.
Ahead of a Cabinet meeting this week, one that happened only after Fried asked on multiple occasions since February that one be convened, it will be interesting to see if Saturday morning’s media hit isn’t seen as another cause for grievance from the Governor.
The Commissioner expressed hopes that Surgeon General Scott Rivkees would be on hand to address her questions, but was pessimistic the Governor would allow that.
FireNikkiNow
May 23, 2020 at 11:49 am
Nikki Fried is nothing less than a political hack. She is AG commissioner, not a medical doctor, or someone with experience in data, especially medical data.
It’s time to question what she has been doing in her own job, that has improved our agriculture in Florida, during her tenure.
All we ever hear from her, is unfounded charges and criticism against Gov. DeSantis and President Trump.
It is clearer by the day, that her only goal in life is becoming the Governor of Florida. But, doing nothing except criticism of others, is not going to work for that goal.
She is not even worthy of the job she now has, and should stay in her own lane to help farmers and consumers in the State, rather than stick her nose in where it does not belong.
John Kociuba
May 23, 2020 at 12:02 pm
Truth be told? It’s actually the opposite! Democrats and conspirators (Anthony Fauci) lied to the american people using a completely flawed U.K. Alien Professor Neil Ferguson’s Dooms Day Model.
The United States Government is too big! It no longer works! The RED FOLDER weighs too much! Costs too much!
Washington D.C. DEEP STATE (Mike Pence/Mitt Romney/Mitch McConnell/William Barr/Entire Democrat Party must be arrested and interrogated for TREASON!
HELP HON. PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP DESTROY THESE BAD ACTORS!
Banned.video