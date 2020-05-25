GOP convention to Florida? Republicans plead the case to Donald Trump

President Donald Trump began Memorial Day beefing with North Carolina’s Democratic Governor over potential constraints on this summer’s convention.

By midday, Floridians were making the state’s case, saying that if North Carolina can’t hold the event, the Sunshine State should.

“The Republican Party of Florida would welcome the opportunity to host the Republican National Convention. Florida is committed to ensuring a safe, secure and successful event for President Trump and all attendees,” asserted Chairman Joe Gruters Monday.

Gruters’ comments came hours after the President issued what amounted to a jumpball for the summer event’s location.

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” Trump tweeted.

“Unfortunately, Democrat Governor Roy Cooper is still in Shutdown mode & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed … to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

Cooper’s office responded that state officials are working with the GOP on convention decisions.

“State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte,” Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan said in an email. “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

VP Mike Pence, on Fox and Friends, floated Florida as a potential location, along with Georgia and Texas, two other states “farther along on reopening than North Carolina.”

Pence lauded Florida’s “tremendous progress on reopening,” adding that President Trump wants people to “come together in a safe and responsible venue,” and that the request to Gov. Cooper is “reasonable … given the immense preparations involved.”

If Florida is really in the mix and this isn’t just some sort of brinksmanship, Republicans around the state are suggesting their towns for the events.

The Republican Party of Duval County suggested, unsurprisingly, Jacksonville for the honor.

“Duval County is ready and open for business, Mr. President,” the local GOP asserted on Facebook.

Duval has hosted corona-era wrestling and Ultimate Fighting Championship productions in the city, albeit in empty arenas.

A week ago, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel vowed on a call with reporters that the convention slated for Aug. 24-27 would be held at least partly in person.

During a subsequent Charlotte-area visit, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar sounded less certain when discussing convention preparations. He did not refer to a traditional in-person convention as a certainty, but rather noted that “we’re several months away from the possibility of the RNC.” Azar also praised Cooper’s reopening moves.

The state reported nearly 24,000 positive cases Monday, a daily increase of about 740. On Saturday, the state reported 1,100 new cases, its biggest daily jump. Monday’s state tally includes about 750 deaths and 600 current hospitalizations.

Before Monday, Cooper and Trump had displayed little friction during the pandemic. While Cooper has urged the federal government to provide more testing supplies and protective gear, he’s avoided criticizing Trump by name. Trump, meanwhile, has largely refrained from calling out Cooper as he has other Democratic governors.

The Associated Press contributed to this post. Republished with permission.