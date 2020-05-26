Ted Deutch endorses ‘fighter’ Tina Polsky in SD 29

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch is adding his name to the list of lawmakers endorsing Rep. Tina Polsky as she competes for the Democratic nomination in Senate District 29.

“I have been tremendously impressed by Rep. Polsky’s leadership in the State House,” Deutch said in a Tuesday morning release.

“Having represented much of this district in Congress and the state Senate, I know the voters want a fighter. In the Senate, Tina will be exactly the kind of fierce leader we need to protect reproductive rights, fully fund our public schools, expand access to the ballot box and implement common-sense gun safety reforms. That’s why I’m proud to stand with her in this race.”

Deutch represents Florida’s 22nd Congressional District in the U.S. House. That district spans parts of Broward County including Parkland and Coconut Creek, which are also covered by SD 29.

Deutch has been a vocal advocate for increased gun regulation following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which killed 17 people.

That school is located in Parkland, and the needs of that community will likely be a focus of the 2020 contest for the seat. Polsky has already earned endorsements from Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky and activist Fred Guttenberg — who lost his daughter Jaime in that 2018 attack.

SD 29 also extends northward into Palm Beach County spanning South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington.

“Whether on issues important to South Florida like clean water or matters of national importance like holding the [Donald] Trump Administration accountable, Ted is a true public servant on whom we can always rely to do the right thing,” Polsky added.

“His support means the world to me and I look forward to working with him to find solutions to the most serious problems facing our community.”

Polsky is giving up her House District 81 seat to run in SD 29. That Senate race is now open after Sen. Kevin Rader announced he would not run for a second term in 2020.

Former Rep. Irv Slosberg has also said he would pursue the SD 29 seat. Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner is endorsing Slosberg.

Polsky has garnered her fair share of endorsements as well. In addition to earning support from Deutch, Hunschofsky and Guttenberg, Sen. Janet Cruz and Rep. Michael Gottlieb have backed Polsky as well.

Rader has endorsed Polsky as his preferred successor as well.