Janet Cruz, Michael Gottlieb endorse Tina Polsky in SD 29

Rep. Tina Polsky wrapped up another batch of endorsements just hours after she announced Tuesday she would pursue the Senate District 29 seat.

Polsky made the move after Sen. Kevin Rader announced he would not run for reelection. Former Rep. Irv Slosberg also says he’ll compete for the seat.

Now, Sen. Janet Cruz and Rep. Michael Gottlieb say they’ll back Polsky.

Several local leaders also endorsed Polsky late Tuesday including Palm Beach County School Board Members Marcia Andrews and Frank Barbieri, Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon, South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles, Palm Beach County Commissioner Bob Weinroth and Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson.

“Rep. Polsky has been a steadfast advocate for the Glades throughout her time in Tallahassee,” Wilson said.

“I’m supporting her for State Senate not only because I know that she will continue to fight for economic development, but also because she has demonstrated to me that she truly understands and appreciates the importance of agriculture to this district and the needs of small producers here in Palm Beach County.”

Added Gannon, “Tina Polsky is the State Senator this district needs and deserves. Now more than ever, after more than twenty years of Republican rule in Tallahassee, we need strong female leaders like Tina who will take a stand by saying ‘enough’ in response to right wing efforts to roll back reproductive rights, slow the march toward equal pay and stop efforts to implement paid maternity leave.”

SD 29 covers portions of Palm Beach County including South Bay, Belle Glade and Wellington and dips into Broward County, covering Parkland and portions of nearby communities.

Polsky’s House District 81 largely overlaps with SD 29.

Polsky announced her run paired with a different set of endorsements including Rader. Sen. Lori Berman and Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen are also supporting Polsky.

Republican Brian Andrew Norton, who’s running his first political campaign, also filed to run in SD 29 earlier this year. After Rader’s announcement, Rep. Matt Willhite said he’d consider pursuing the seat as well.