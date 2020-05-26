Connect with us

Ron DeSantis wants Republican National Convention in Florida

The Governor would welcome the Democratic convention also.

on

The Republican National Convention may or may not be up for a move, but the Governor is vying for it nonetheless.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he would welcome the Republican National Convention, if it actually is moved from Charlotte to Florida.

He then extended the same courtesy to the Democratic National Convention.

“Florida would love to have the RNC. Heck, I’m a Republican, it would be good for us to have the DNC,” DeSantis said, citing the “major economic impact of events like that.”

“My posture on all of this is we should try to get it done the best we can,” the Governor added. A convention would “mean a huge economic impact” for the state, which lost Wrestlemania, golf and tennis tournaments, and other big-ticket events.

“Florida wants to work with you to get to yes,” DeSantis said.

“The door is open, we want to have the conversation,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis, addressing Miami reporters Tuesday, noted that he had not talked to the White House about specifics. The President shot down the idea of moving the convention on Monday, hours after he floated it.

“We have a number of areas in the state that could do it,” DeSantis said, citing Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

The Governor said a convention would be “kind of a plug and play thing,” adding that he would not play favorites with one city over the other.

DeSantis’ advocacy for a Florida convention comes after other prominent Republicans made their pitches, even as the President proved unenthusiastic.

“The Republican Party of Florida would welcome the opportunity to host the Republican National Convention. Florida is committed to ensuring a safe, secure and successful event for President Trump and all attendees,” asserted RPOF Chairman Joe Gruters Monday.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the former head of the Republican Party of Florida, said his city could host the event if North Carolina’s Governor doesn’t want it in Charlotte.

In this article:
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

