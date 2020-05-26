Randy Glisson withdrawing from HD 31 contest

Dr. Randy Glisson, one of three Republicans who has been vying for the Lake County-based Florida House District 31 seat opening this fall, announced Tuesday he is withdrawing his candidacy, citing the coronavirus crisis.

Glisson is a Eustis chiropractor. In a Facebook post Tuesday, he announced the crisis had presented him with many campaign launch problems.

“After much prayer and consultation with my wife and family I am withdrawing my candidacy from the Florida House District 31 race,” Glisson posted.

His departure narrows the August 18 Republican primary field to two candidates with agricultural backgrounds: Stevan Novakovic of Sorrento, and Keith Truenow of Mount Dora.

Glisson is the son of former Rep. Jim Glisson and had previously sought election in HD 31, losing to Jennifer Sullivan in the 2014 Republican primary.

The seat is opening after Sullivan announced in March she would not seek a fourth term.

The district covers northeastern Lake County and some of northwestern Orange County. Republicans have a strong advantage in voter registration.

Truenow is owner and president of Lake Jem Farms, which produces both row crops and sod. He also has extensive involvement in a variety of boards in eastern Lake County and statewide in agriculture.

Novacovic is a commodities analyst for London-based IHS Markit, with two master’s degrees. He grew up on Lake County farms and boasts extensive experience in agriculture throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

Two Democrats are. also running including retired journalist and consultant Debra Kaplan of Eustis, and Mount Dora City Council Member Crissy Stile, who owns a book store in that city.

Glisson indicated he intends to continue working in various service capacities in Lake County, including with the Lake County Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board.

Sullivan, chair of the House Education Committee, announced she was stepping out of the House of Representatives to focus on her young family.