Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Randy Glisson withdrawing from HD 31 contest

Headlines Jax

Advocate hopes for permanent juvenile justice reform post COVID-19

2020 Headlines

Ron DeSantis supports GOP convention move to Florida

Headlines Influence

Gov. DeSantis to decide if state will compensate innocent man imprisoned for 43 years

2020 Headlines

LGBTQ+ Caucus backs Phil Ehr, Donna Deegan, Margaret Good

Headlines Tampa Bay

RNC in Tampa Bay? Rick Kriseman calls it a 'non-issue'

Headlines

Randy Glisson withdrawing from HD 31 contest

His departure narrows the Republican field to Stevan Novakovic and Keith Truenow.

on

Dr. Randy Glisson, one of three Republicans who has been vying for the Lake County-based Florida House District 31 seat opening this fall, announced Tuesday he is withdrawing his candidacy, citing the coronavirus crisis.

Glisson is a Eustis chiropractor. In a Facebook post Tuesday, he announced the crisis had presented him with many campaign launch problems.

“After much prayer and consultation with my wife and family I am withdrawing my candidacy from the Florida House District 31 race,” Glisson posted.

His departure narrows the August 18 Republican primary field to two candidates with agricultural backgrounds: Stevan Novakovic of Sorrento, and Keith Truenow of Mount Dora.

Glisson is  the son of former Rep. Jim Glisson and had previously sought election in HD 31, losing to Jennifer Sullivan in the 2014 Republican primary.

The seat is opening after Sullivan announced in March she would not seek a fourth term.

The district covers northeastern Lake County and some of northwestern Orange County. Republicans have a strong advantage in voter registration.

Truenow is owner and president of Lake Jem Farms, which produces both row crops and sod. He also has extensive involvement in a variety of boards in eastern Lake County and statewide in agriculture.

Novacovic is a commodities analyst for London-based IHS Markit, with two master’s degrees. He grew up on Lake County farms and boasts extensive experience in agriculture throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

Two Democrats are. also running including retired journalist and consultant Debra Kaplan of Eustis, and Mount Dora City Council Member Crissy Stile, who owns a book store in that city.

Glisson indicated he intends to continue working in various service capacities in Lake County, including with the Lake County Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board.

Sullivan, chair of the House Education Committee, announced she was stepping out of the House of Representatives to focus on her young family.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida summer camps can open without restrictions.