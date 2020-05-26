Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Advocate hopes for permanent juvenile justice reform post COVID-19

Coronavirus Headlines

U.S. nears 100,000 pandemic deaths: Does Donald Trump feel your pain?

Headlines Influence

Praise rolls in for Gov. Ron DeSantis' Supreme Court picks

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida revenue falls $878 million below April estimates

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis taps John Couriel, Renatha Francis to Florida Supreme Court

Headlines Tampa Bay

Ed Montanari suffers heart attack, is recovering at home
Mary Marx, president and CEO of PACE Center for Girls. Photo via PACE Center for Girls.

Headlines

Advocate hopes for permanent juvenile justice reform post COVID-19

Juvenile diversion has become more common amid the virus. Advocates hope it can stay that way.

on

One of Florida’s foremost advocates of development for troubled girls says the state has made significant improvements in the way it treats non-violent young female offenders, and now other states can catch up because of coronavirus.

Mary Marx is president and CEO of PACE Center for Girls Inc., a support system for at-risk girls based in Jacksonville with 21 locations in Florida. She said Sunshine State judges had already started to ease up on stiff criminal detention sentences for young nonviolent female offenders.

“Florida is actually well ahead of the game compared to other states across the country” in large part due to a juvenile justice reform initiative in the past 10 years. PACE was an advocate for reversing what was then one of the highest rates of incarceration for girls in the United States.

Under former Governor and now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, she said, Florida began to ease up on sentencing young girls to jail or prison if they were non-violent offenders. Marx said that’s now starting to happen in other states, especially under the coronavirus pandemic conditions.

“It [COVID-19] is relevant from a nation-wide perspective in terms of the opportunity to really reform the system as a country… ,” Marx said. “It’s because they don’t want to put kids in confinement with the opportunity for the virus to spread.”

In recent months since the outbreak, across the country there has been a 24% decrease in incarceration rates of minors in 30 states during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

PACE is partnering with other national groups to advocate at a national level to consider punitive reforms for juvenile offenders who are not violent.

Low-level offenses that pose no risk to public safety used civil citations, alternatives to detention, in lieu of incarceration. Such moves have dropped the incarceration rate for girls by 52% over the past decade. Marx said now is the time to move forward with more reforms as she’s advocating in other states.

“There’s a number of states that are interested in this type of reform. We’ve been working more recently with Georgia and South Carolina in working with their legislatures in issues that impact girls,” Marx said. “If we can do this now [during a pandemic], why can’t we do this all the time?”

Ultimately, the result of non-confinement for the juvenile low-risk offenders during COVID-19 will provide a foothold for greater juvenile justice reform, Marx said.

“This is the opportunity to actually look at the impact if we didn’t put these kids in confinement and they had access to services in their communities,” Marx said. “That’s the opportunity for true reform.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida summer camps can open without restrictions.