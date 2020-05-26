424 new coronavirus cases, 7 resident deaths reported Tuesday

The day after Memorial Day, state health officials reported 424 new COVID-19 cases and seven resident deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

With the latest update from the Department of Health (DOH), 52,170 cases on the virus have been confirmed in the state. At least 2,259 Floridians have died during the pandemic.

Another 58 state residents were confirmed hospitalized sine the previous daily report, raising the total of those sent to the hospital to 9,482.

At the time of publication, DOH had not reported non-resident fatalities and hospitalizations. As of Monday, 79 non-Floridians had died and 257 were hospitalized.

The deadliest day for coronavirus-related fatalities was May 4, when 59 Floridians died.

Since Sunday’s report, 127 people in Miami-Dade County tested positive, raising the overall COVID-19 caseload there to 17,168 people. Broward County registered 39 new cases, raising its total to 6,799 and Palm Beach County now has 5,429 cases after DOH showed 74 new cases.

Six other counties have more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases including Hillsborough with 1,969, Orange with 1,849, Lee with 1,759, Duval with 1,484, Collier with 1,305 and Pinellas with 1,196. Manatee County could soon become the tenth county to reach that threshold, currently with 990 cases.

Data from the Transportation Security Agency showed an uptick in air travel over the Memorial Day weekend, marking the first time the TSA processed more than 300,000 travelers in a single day since March 23.

On Thursday, the TSA screened 318,449 travelers nationwide. On Friday, the number of travelers increased to 348,673. Saturday and Sunday saw a collective 520,641 travelers. Then on Memorial Day, the return day for many travelers, the TSA totaled 340,669 travelers.

Florida’s hurricane sales tax holiday begins Friday and exempts sales tax on qualifying hurricane supplies. The sales tax holiday comes as many businesses are just reopening their doors after weeks of closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled the economy.

But as states and countries take steps toward reopening, an expert from the World Health Organization warns the world is still in the midst of a “first wave” of the pandemic. Governments hoping to bring an end to the economic plight of millions who have lost jobs risk reigniting coronavirus outbreaks.