Mike Waltz says Twitter is biased toward Chinese 'propaganda machine'

NextGen Florida formally backing Joe Biden for president

Donald Trump blusters about shutting down social media platforms

Marco Rubio warns of foreign actors amplifying virus conspiracies

Much riding on SpaceX's rocket

Ruth's List Florida backs Tina Polsky in SD 29, Kelly Skidmore in HD 81

Mike Waltz says Twitter is biased toward Chinese ‘propaganda machine’

Congressman backed up the President.

Almost immediately after the president threatened to shut down social media platforms, a Florida congressman said Twitter was doing China’s dirty work.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz said Wednesday that “I don’t know when Twitter decided it was the arbiter of truth in the United States, but if it’s going to decide to try to be that, then it needs to focus on the propaganda machine coming out of China.”

“We’re finding China on one hand denies its own citizens. It bans Twitter, bans Facebook. It is all over those platforms internationally,” added Waltz, who represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

“Every time I tweet about China,” the Congressman added, “calling them out for covering up the virus, calling them out for oppressing over a million Muslims, its own citizens and its malfeasance around the world, there’s an explosion of counterattacks.”

“These high-tech companies,” Waltz continued, “need to stop their double standard in terms of trying to decide the truth and focusing on social justice here but then ignoring everything that’s going on with these authoritarian regimes.”

Waltz’s comments on Fox and Friends offered affirmation to the President, who led off the 7:00 hour with tweets that may have been shocking from anyone else.

President Donald Trump threatened increased regulation or even the shutdown of social media companies on Wednesday, after Twitter put a “fact-check warning” on some of his tweets.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” the President added, before pivoting to another venue he sees as discriminating against conservatives.

“Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

A.G. Gancarski

