Watchdog group pushes ‘E-Fairness’, Seminole gaming compact amid state revenue loss

A government watchdog group is calling on the Florida Legislature to establish a gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe and to collect tax on internet sales after a report showed Florida revenue collections down $878 million for April.

The move comes after Florida got a grim glimpse Tuesday at the pandemic’s impact on state revenue. According to a monthly revenue report by the Office of Economic and Demographic Research, Florida suffered a staggering $878 million loss in April, and forecasts further decline in May.

“Florida TaxWatch has long supported E-Fairness legislation, and a gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe as important and significant sources of revenue and now, with the COVID-19 pandemic costing hundreds of millions in lost revenues, these changes are no longer just desirable, they are essential,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic C. Calabro said in a statement.

According to Florida TaxWatch, the cost to Florida governments of not collecting a tax on internet sales from vendors such as Amazon is more than $700 million in lost revenue. Moreover, the watchdog group argues the lack of ‘E-Fairness’ costs retailers millions in brick-and-mortar taxes, placing them at a disadvantage.

“Every state except Florida and Missouri have taken steps to resolve the issue,” Florida Taxwatch added on their website.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit taxpayer research institute also urged the legislature to take up a gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe, a move the group said would generate more revenue for the state.

According to Florida TaxWatch, tribal sovereignty bars states from taxing Indian tribes, making gaming compacts essential for tribes and states to share gambling revenue on tribal lands.

“We cannot afford continued inaction on these critical issues. Today, we again urge the Florida Legislature to take decisive action and activate these needed revenue sources, which will increase collections dramatically and help ensure a strong recovery for the Sunshine State,” Calabro said.