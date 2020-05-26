Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida revenue falls $878 million below April estimates

Corona Economics Headlines

Hurricane sales tax holiday could boost coronavirus-stricken businesses

Corona Economics Headlines

Debt and coronavirus push Hertz into bankruptcy protection

Corona Economics Headlines

Gov. DeSantis not surprised at jump in unemployment, bristles at criticism

Corona Economics Headlines

Many in U.S. say they won't return to gym or dining out

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida's unemployment rate skyrockets to 12.9% in April

Corona Economics

Florida revenue falls $878 million below April estimates

Senate President Bill Galvano said the losses will continue into May.

on

Florida got a grim glimpse Tuesday at the pandemic’s impact on state revenue, which amounted to a staggering revenue loss of $878 million in the month of April.

According to the monthly revenue report by the Office of Economic and Demographic Research, the most drastic shortfalls were reported in the categories of sales tax collection, corporate income tax, highway safety fees and corporate filing fees.

In total, sales tax collections were down $598 million at exactly 24% below estimates. The report attributed the shortfall to a decline in tourism, hospitality-related industries and auto sales.

Corporate income taxes were also under estimates by $246 million. Additionally, the Highway Safety Fee came in under $20 million and the Corporate Filling Fee came in under nearly $57 million.

“The presence of coronavirus in Florida presented its most serious threat to the sales tax forecast, especially to those taxes collected from tourists,” the monthly revenue report said. “In addition, critical supply chains were already interrupted by the impact to other countries and retail sales displaced as a result of social distancing and crowd-avoidance behaviors.”

In a memorandum, Senate President Bill Galvano said that while the state can expect more losses in May, “sound financial decisions” made in years past have helped the state increase reserve funding.

“Our ability to successfully navigate the current fiscal situation will require the same deliberate, professional, fact-based decision making we have employed in Florida for decades, Galvano said in a statement. “The situation continues to evolve on a daily basis and additional data in the coming weeks will be critical.”

Galvano added that he is awaiting further clarification from the federal government on how states can use the federally appropriated state stabilization fund.

“Recognizing the possibility that ultimately the state may not be able to directly use stabilization funds for this purpose, I have concurrently been working with Appropriations Staff to determine all of the permissible uses of this funding to best position Florida to fully recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” Galvano said. “The impacts of the pandemic have been profound, heart wrenching and far reaching, but we cannot allow the current situation to dim the vision of Florida we held just a few months ago.”

Florida thus far has received $4.6 billion in state stabilization funds.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida summer camps can open without restrictions.