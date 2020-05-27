Linda Chaney picks up key legislative Republican endorsements in race against Jennifer Webb

Republican Linda Chaney picked up a major endorsement Wednesday in her campaign to unseat Democratic Rep. Jennifer Webb in House District 69.

Speaker Designate Chris Sprowls, the upcoming cycle’s top House Republican, and Sen. Jeff Brandes and Reps. Nick NiCeglie, Chris Latvala and James Grant endorsed Chaney in a district Webb flipped in 2018.

Chaney is a manager with AdventHealth Mobile Mammography. She will face Webb in the November general election as no other candidates are running for force a primary for either party.

“Linda Chaney’s life is one centered around service — to her family, her business, and her community. She is a problem-solver who has demonstrated an ability to meet challenges head on and get results for her community,” Sprowls said.

“Her passion for providing greater access to lifesaving screenings for women has helped tens of thousands of women locally. Linda’s an experienced, compassionate and innovate local leader with a servant’s heart and I’m proud to endorse her candidacy.”

Chaney has a long track record of community service. She worked with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to help found a nonprofit to help women escape prostitution and drug addiction through life training.

Over 20 years ago, Linda lost her husband to brain cancer, making her the sole provider and a single mother to her two-year-old son. Through faith, family and friends, she found the strength to continue to succeed, leading her to a life of servant leadership in Pinellas County.

She also served on the St. Pete Beach City Commission where she advocated for preserving the beach, community control over development decisions and low taxes.

In that role, she represented the city on the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Commission, Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Barrier Islands Governmental Council.

“Florida will benefit from having Linda Chaney in the State House. Linda’s lifetime of experience and service is rooted in standing up for what’s right above all else. Her work locally has helped make Pinellas County a healthier, safer, and better place and I wholeheartedly endorse her,” Brandes said.

She got her start in business as a marketing director for the Home Shopping Network where she was part of a team that helped take the company public.

She formerly worked at Eckerd College where helped adults complete degrees. She earned her own undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida.

“When women needed health care, Linda Chaney provided it. When women were stuck in prostitution and drug addiction, Linda Chaney went right to the streets to help. When her community needed fresh leadership, Linda Chaney stepped up and helped lead the way. When Linda sees challenges, she faces them head on and has a history of getting results,” Latvala said.

DiCeglie lauded her experience in the business sector.

“Our state needs leaders with real-world experience to help keep Florida on the right track. Linda Chaney’s background as a successful businesswoman and job-creator is just what we need in Tallahassee to maintain Florida’s economic strength,” he said.

Added Grant, “an innovate businesswoman with a passion for women’s health, Linda saw a lack of access to lifesaving screenings for women, so she put them on wheels.”

“We need innovators like Linda in state government to help modernize our outdated bureaucratic systems and help deliver essential services to Floridians in a more effective and cost-efficient manner.”

Chaney thanked the legislative leaders for their support.

“My drive to serve our community in Tallahassee is borne out of a desire to what’s right for our community. To help protect our beaches and our economy. To rebuild our infrastructure without raising taxes. To lower health care and prescription costs. And to empower our parents while also investing in our schools. We can do this, and more, and I’m excited to take that message to every corner of the district,” Chaney said.

House District 69 covers parts of southwest Pinellas and the Gulf beaches from St. Pete Beach to Redington Shores. Webb is currently serving her first term and faces reelection for the first time.