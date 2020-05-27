Rick Scott says every Chinese citizen is a Communist spy

In the New Cold War with China, every mainland citizen is a Communist spy, claimed Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday.
The comments, made on the Fox Business network during an interview with Stuart Varney, included Scott asserting that “every citizen of Communist China by law has to spy on behalf of their country.”
Scott was discussing legislation he filed requiring “thorough vetting” of students from China who claim they are coming to the United States to help with COVID-19 vaccine research.
When host Varney asked if such a bill would put Chinese students under suspicion, the Senator was blunt, saying “that’s the way it should be.”
The Senator’s fear is that “Communist China … a clear adversary… is going to try to sabotage” research efforts, and that Chinese researchers could be linchpins in that effort. .
The Naples Republican returned to Fox Business less than a week after taking ownership of the New Cold War phrasing, with a directness that took the host of that program aback, as it seemed to Varney.
“This is a new Cold War,” Scott told host Charles Payne. “Communist China is an adversary.”
“We’re clearly going to ultimately sanction China. We’re not going to let them sell things on our exchanges …. they’re clearly an adversary,” Scott said. “It’s Communist China run by the Communist Party of China.”
“American companies have come to the realization that Communist China is not our friend,” Scott said. “Think of how all these companies have been devastated by what Communist China did.”
The Senator has sounded the alarm about many of China’s transgressions, including its rough treatment of Hong Kong dissidents.
Scott called for American divestment from Chinese businesses and urged consumers to boycott products from the nation, a call he also reiterated Wednesday on his cable news hit.
The Senator has been direct in calling the regime ruthless.
“I’m a business guy, loved to compete,” Scott said earlier in May. “These guys are out to lie, cheat and steal to win.”
ChinaIsAProblem
May 27, 2020 at 11:29 am
When I visited China in 2007, we were told that only the children of Communist Party members were allowed to go abroad to study. America was where most of these students were sent.
China tells students at a young age, what they will do with the rest of their lives.
Except for those who are CCP members and party leaders.
Thus, it seems the case, that the students who come from Mainland China, to study in the U.S., are children whose parents are members of the Party. These students learn in America, and then work in places where they can use their education and their positions, to help China.
It is no shock to mm that this is occurring, but seems to be a big surprise to our leaders in business, education, and government, that this has been going on.
America has made it too easy to steal our technology and claim it for their themselves.
this situation has grown enormously and is a national disgrace, as well as a national security problem.
So much money has been given to our most prestigious Universities by the Chinese, that they are unwilling to give up the largesse, even for security purposes.
Ocean Joe
May 27, 2020 at 11:46 am
So as we disengage from China there are two essential questions: first, what will happen to Ivanka’s Chinese patents, and second, who will make Trump’s neckties.
As for Scott’s statement: “These guys are out to lie, cheat and steal to win,” no one would be a better judge of that.
Frankie M.
May 27, 2020 at 12:10 pm
“I’m a business guy, loved to compete,” Scott said earlier in May. “These guys are out to lie, cheat and steal to win.” Pot meet kettle.
Tricky ricky is a one trick pony. First venezuela, now chiner?? Dude needs to find a new hobby besides xenophobia.
John
May 27, 2020 at 12:44 pm
Rick Scott’s xenophobic tirade is straight out of the trump playbook for distraction for his own misdeeds. Whether it’s from his pleading the 5th 75 times for his role in the largest case of Medicare fraud in the nation or his involvement in destroying the unemployment system in the State of Florida, Rick Scott is looking for ways to distract for his own shortcomings and those of trump’s. It’s a bad time to be on the down ballot as a Republican. Their lack of leadership is not settling well with Americans and they know it.