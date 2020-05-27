Rick Scott says every Chinese citizen is a Communist spy

In the New Cold War with China, every mainland citizen is a Communist spy, claimed Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday.

The comments, made on the Fox Business network during an interview with Stuart Varney, included Scott asserting that “every citizen of Communist China by law has to spy on behalf of their country.”

Scott was discussing legislation he filed requiring “thorough vetting” of students from China who claim they are coming to the United States to help with COVID-19 vaccine research.

When host Varney asked if such a bill would put Chinese students under suspicion, the Senator was blunt, saying “that’s the way it should be.”

The Senator’s fear is that “Communist China … a clear adversary… is going to try to sabotage” research efforts, and that Chinese researchers could be linchpins in that effort. .

The Naples Republican returned to Fox Business less than a week after taking ownership of the New Cold War phrasing, with a directness that took the host of that program aback, as it seemed to Varney.

“This is a new Cold War,” Scott told host Charles Payne. “Communist China is an adversary.”

“We’re clearly going to ultimately sanction China. We’re not going to let them sell things on our exchanges …. they’re clearly an adversary,” Scott said. “It’s Communist China run by the Communist Party of China.”

“American companies have come to the realization that Communist China is not our friend,” Scott said. “Think of how all these companies have been devastated by what Communist China did.”

The Senator has sounded the alarm about many of China’s transgressions, including its rough treatment of Hong Kong dissidents.

Scott called for American divestment from Chinese businesses and urged consumers to boycott products from the nation, a call he also reiterated Wednesday on his cable news hit.

The Senator has been direct in calling the regime ruthless.

“I’m a business guy, loved to compete,” Scott said earlier in May. “These guys are out to lie, cheat and steal to win.”