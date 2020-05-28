Poll: Minimum wage hike boasts broad support; top-two primary faces prohibitive opposition

Enough Florida voters support a minimum wage hike to pass a proposed constitutional amendment. But another measure creating a top two open primary hasn’t fared so well, according to a new poll.

A new survey of registered voters by St. Pete Polls shows nearly 64% support a constitutional amendment lifting the minimum wage to $10 and then raising it $1 a year for the next five years. Only a little more than 24% of voters plan to vote ‘No’ while 12% remain undecided.

That’s more than enough support to surpass the 60% threshold for passing amendments to Florida’s constitution.

But the same can’t be said for an open primary push. St. Pete Polls asked voters for their opinion on a top two open primary and explained how that would work. Only a little more than 35% of respondents said they could support that change. Meanwhile, more than 44% are opposed.

Even with more than 20% of voters undecided, the results leave no room for the amendment to pass.

Pollsters report a 1.4% margin of error.

A proposed amendment for a $15 wage has already cleared the Florida Supreme Court and will appear as Amendment 2. Financial support behind the amendment remains somewhat tepid.

Still, the newest poll results show the measure in strong standing before any significant campaigning.

The amendment enjoys its strongest support among Democrats, more than 76% of whom plan to vote yes. There’s also strong support among independent voters, who polled at 68% support. It also wins support from 49% of Republicans.

While the measure may fall just short of passage if only North Florida voters turned out, more than 60% of voters in all markets from the I-4 corridor south plan to vote for the amendment.

The Florida Supreme Court cleared the way for the top two primary overhaul to appear on the ballot in November as Amendment 3. That amendment just made it through the court process in March.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all issue fundraising in Florida has been slow.