Students for Trump endorses Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13

2020

Luna is running for the GOP nomination to unseat Charlie Crist.

Republican congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna on Thursday picked up an endorsement from Students for Trump.

“Students for Trump, a project of Turning Point Action a 501(c)4 organization, is proud to endorse Anna Paulina Luna for Florida’s Thirteenth Congressional District. Students for Trump is not only committed to re-electing President Donald J. Trump, but also supporting stalwart defenders of his presidency, re-election and the conservative movement,” the group said in a news release.

“Anna Paulina has fought for America her whole life. In a time where young Americans are constantly bombarded with AOC’s non-sensical rhetoric of socialism and handouts, Anna is a clear and contrast leader. Washington needs a new generation of leaders who will do their utmost to stop socialism at the gate. America is at a crossroads and it is up to us to promote and elect pro-freedom candidates all across America. Anna is that candidate and we are proud to support her!

“As the radical socialists in Congress continue to push their Marxist style policies, Anna Paulina will be there to stop them and deliver better results with freedom and liberty.”

Luna, a U.S. Air Force veteran and conservative commentator, is one of five Republicans running to unseat U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. has a large social media following entered the race with a splash last September.

She comes from the hardcore pro-Trump wing of the Republican Party and quickly locked up endorsements from high-profile Trump allies such as U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Turning Point USA Founder/Students for Trump Co-Chair Charlie Kirk.

She’s facing tough competition, however.

Amanda Makki currently leads the GOP field in fundraising with nearly $750,000 raised and more than $600,000 on hand. Makki has a long list of endorsers as well, including U.S. Reps. Michael Waltz, John Rutherford and Neal Dunn.

CD 13 covers much of Pinellas County and leans toward the Democrats. Crist was elected to the seat in 2016 and easily won reelection in 2018.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

