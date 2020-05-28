Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tom Lee could shake up Florida politics with a bid for Hillsborough Clerk

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 5.28.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough tallies more than 2,000 coronavirus cases as Manatee passes 1,000

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Charter school, conservative interests back Democrat Kim Daniels' reelection

Coronavirus Headlines

VA says it will stop using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients

Federal Headlines

Democrats pull FBI surveillance bill after veto threat

Headlines

Tom Lee could shake up Florida politics with a bid for Hillsborough Clerk

Lee gave Democratic candidate Cindy Stuart a heads up.

on

Sen. Tom Lee is considering running for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court.

Several sources with knowledge of internal conversations said the bid is on his radar.

Lee did not immediately return a request for comment, however according to a longtime Lee confidant and Hillsborough-based lobbyist, Lee is expected to make an announcement Friday. He’s also acknowledged, it’s time to come home. The source said Lee is “about 75% there.”

If Lee were to run it would set the stage for a potentially costly race for one of Hillsborough’s constitutional offices.

He would face D.C. Goutoufas in the Republican primary and potentially Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman who has filed for the seat, but isn’t expected to stay in after qualifying.

Conversa_728x90

Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner and Hillsborough County School Board member Cindy Stuart are running as Democrats for the seat incumbent Pat Frank is vacating to retire.

Stuart told Florida Politics Lee gave her a “heads up” about his potential bid.

“While I appreciate Tom Lee giving me a head’s up about his plans, I doubt Hillsborough voters will be receptive to a Tallahassee insider using special interest money to buy the clerks office. He lost the Hillsborough portion of his district in 2018 and I am confident he will suffer the same fate if he does decide to run for clerk,” Stuart said.

Significant money has already poured in with Beckner raising nearly $105,000 and Stuart nearly $23,000 in just four months, nearly all of which came in April when she officially announced her campaign.

Murman has about $134,000 of the $193,000 raised so far parked in the race, should she decide to actually run.

As an incumbent Senator, Lee would have access to a deep well of establishment donors, courted over the course of his more than two decades in Florida politics.

But his candidacy would cause a ripple in state politics. Because of Florida’s resign to run law, Lee would have to leave his seat in the Senate this year regardless of whether he won the Clerk’s race.

The timing of his decision would determine when he’d leave office. Under the resign to run law, lawmakers running for certain offices, including county constitutional offices, must resign at least 10 days before qualifying begins for the office they seek. If Lee waits beyond Friday, he would miss that window. He could still run, but it would force him to resign immediately rather than being able to tenure his resignation in November.

Sources say Lee is concerned about leaving his Senate seat vacant during the coronavirus crisis. It’s likely the Legislature will be called into Special Session to deal with budget concerns. If he resigns early, it would leave his constituents unrepresented in that process, a conundrum the Senator wants to avoid.

When, or if, he announces, it would open his Senate District 20 seat. While the inland district covering parts of northeast Hillsborough, southeast Pasco and northwest Polk counties leans heavily Republican, Democrats have vowed to run a candidate in every open race.

Some possible Republican successors include former Rep. Danny Burgess, Rep. Jamie Grant, former Sen. Dana Young and Plant City Mayor Rick Lott. Ultimately, incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson would play an outsized role in determining who the Republican candidate would be, pedaling influence both publicly and behind the scenes.

Right now, the Clerk’s race looks like an easy win for Democrats, considering Goutoufas has only raised a little over $10,000 and assuming Murman doesn’t enter the race.

If Lee entered, it would strain Beckner and Stuart who would be spending heavily on a competitive primary while also having to ensure adequate resources for a general election.

While Beckner has raised significantly more than Stuart, her momentum shows promise in the race. She raised nearly $20,000 in April, compared to Beckner who raised just shy of $5,300. Beckner also has a much higher burn rate, having spent more than $38,000 as of the end of April compared to Stuart’s just over $1,000 spend.

Fundraising is further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shifted traditional campaigning to an entirely new model void of typical fundraisers.

Candidates instead are tapping internal sources, special interests and other deep-pocket groups, a strategy that favors incumbents and those with high name recognition. While Beckner previously held public office and Stuart still does, neither have served at the state level.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s when Florida’s theme parks will reopen