Connect with us

South Florida

Lawsuit: Ultra refuses refunds for canceled music festival

South Florida

Jason Pizzo endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

South Florida

State and local lawmakers back Nancy Lawther for Miami-Dade School Board

Headlines South Florida

Judge fires back on ‘Protection Court’ allegations

South Florida

José Javier Rodríguez, Daniella Levine Cava to host food distribution in Homestead

Headlines South Florida

Broward SOE candidate Chad Klitzman recruits nearly 70 interns

South Florida

Lawsuit: Ultra refuses refunds for canceled music festival

Organizers said 2020 tickets would be honored in 2021.

on

Two men are suing organizers of Ultra Music Festival, claiming they were denied refunds after the the three-day electronic dance music festival in Miami was canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Samuel Hernandez, of Miami, and Richard Montoure, of Washington state, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Miami federal court. They are also seeking class-action status to obtain full refunds, with interest, for thousands of ticketholders from around the world.

Ultra had been scheduled for the weekend of March 20 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, but strict social distancing guidelines imposed by state and local governments earlier that month to combat the spread of the coronavirus banned all large gatherings, including festivals and concerts.

Among the acts scheduled to perform at the South Florida event were David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Afrojack, Cash Cash, Martin Garrix and Galantis, according to the Ultra website.

Following negotiations with the city of Miami, Ultra organizers announced that they were postponing the festival until March 2021, the lawsuit said. Rather than offering refunds for the 2020 festival, organizers offered to honor the tickets for the 2021 or 2022 events, even though the events haven’t been confirmed.

The lawsuit claims that Ultra is keeping the money rather than offering refunds and that is unjust and inequitable. Although the company’s terms and conditions state it reserves the right not to offer refunds if the event is postponed, the lawsuit claims the terms are unenforceable and should be voided.

Ultra organizers didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s when Florida’s theme parks will reopen