‘Waiting room’ latest hurdle for frustrated jobless seeking benefits

While curfew cautions and pandemic precautions creating a hodgepodge of open-or-not questions around the state, those aren’t the only impediments Floridians face.

The state’s unlucky jobless, as of Monday, are dealing with yet another bump in the road as they attempt to get the unemployment benefits that they have sought for weeks or months in some cases.

The CONNECT website, administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity, installed a so-called “waiting room” feature over the weekend.

And that latest addition, designed to remove stress from other parts of the website, has one House Democrat seeing red.

“DEO continues to give people absolutely no notice of changes to the unemployment process. Today the update is a virtual waiting room to login into the website … hard to do how helpful this will be as it was just rolled out,” remarked Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat who has been among the most outspoken critics of the Governor and serial botches in what he calls the “reemployment assistance” process.

Eskamani spotlighted a tweet by a constituent, who spent much of Monday morning lingering in the virtual portal.

“Apparently there is a waiting room to login to connect now. According to the little man walking at the bottom of the second screen I’ve been waiting about 25% of the time I will need to. I’ve been waiting for 45 minutes now.”

Others told Eskamani of similar woes.

“Waiting an hour and not even half the way. Just another way to screw us over. Every weekday morning I have tried in the last two weeks and I have gotten on just fine. This is asinine.”

Those were, apparently, best case scenarios some luckless users would have envied.

“I have been waiting 70 min and my little man has not moved more than 1 block. He must not be very athletic,” quipped another of the lawmaker’s correspondents.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent much of March, April, and May defending his fixes to the clunky unemployment website, which he likened on numerous occasions to a “jalopy in the Daytona 500.”

The Governor has also blamed user error for failure to get through, including asking reporters who challenged their narrative if they “vetted” turfed applicants to see if their claims were indeed legit.

“Who are these people?” DeSantis asked weeks ago, adding that “99.999% of those folks have been paid” if they weren’t missing key information on applications.

In the words of straightedge icons Fugazi, the Governor can meet them in the “waiting room,” should he want to make their acquaintance