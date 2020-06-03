Last Call for 6.3.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

During a Wednesday news conference at Universal Studios, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida is ready to enter Phase Two of reopening.

Starting Friday, bars, pubs, casinos, movie theaters, auditoriums, bowling alleys, arcades, tanning salons and tattoo parlors join the list of businesses allowed to reopen after shutting their doors in mid-March.

“Those have not been operating up to this point,” DeSantis said. “They now have a pathway to do that.”

DeSantis cautioned, “it’s really, really important to continue to avoid crowds and continue to limit the risk of exposure.”

To that end, the rules mirror those applied to Phase One businesses. Capacity will be capped at 50% and businesses must enforce social distancing guidelines and be diligent about cleaning surfaces. Additionally, bars and pubs may only serve seated patrons, and casinos must have specific plans OK’d by local officials and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation before they may open.

Just as in Phase One, the next step applies to 64 counties — Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach must wait, though county mayors or administrators may petition the Governor for permission.

Still, next week it’ll once again be possible to enjoy Florida Politics’ “digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 57,293 FL residents (+1,292 since Tuesday)

— 1,471 Non-FL residents (+25 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 2,141 Travel related

— 27,090 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,055 Both

— 26,007 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 10,525 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,566 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Tuesday:

Total claims: 2,298,179

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,069,967

— Claim verification queue: 244,030

— Claims processed: 1,825,937

— Claims paid: 1,188,782 (+9,460 since Monday)

Total paid out: $4.1 billion (+$30 million since Monday)

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“When I saw the video of that cop murdering George Floyd, I was just absolutely appalled by what I saw, but I immediately asked folks at FDLE and others, ‘How in the hell could you get away with even doing that tactic? And sure enough, [in the] state of Florida, you do not put a knee on a neck like that.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the killing that has sparked national outrage.

