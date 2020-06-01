Connect with us

Ashley Moody releases Hurricane Preparedness Guide, urges COVID-19 considerations

U.S. Sugar celebrates end of harvest, uses century-old steam locomotive to haul sugar cane

AAA survey finds Floridians' reluctance to evacuate should hurricane threaten

'Above-normal' hurricane season begins amid pandemic, protests

MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible Orlando tournament

More journalists targeted in protests around nation

Ashley Moody releases Hurricane Preparedness Guide, urges COVID-19 considerations

Moody urges encouraged readiness as hurricane season begins.

Attorney General Ashley Moody released Monday the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide and urged Floridians to remain “vigilant and equipped” for hurricanes, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Floridians, we know that hurricanes are an unfortunate reality of living in our beautiful state,” Moody said. “As we continue to deal with the challenges presented by COVID-19, it is equally important that we not drop the ball on our preparedness for hurricane season. The safety of you, your family, pets and property, depends on you preparing now.”

The 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide provides Floridians with resources, tips and checklists to help them better prepare for a storm.

The guide also features consumer advisories and warnings about potential scams that occur in the wake of hurricanes and other natural disasters such as price gouging and fraudulent charities.

“The Florida Attorney General’s Office aggressively investigates all reports of price gouging and works with businesses and consumers in real-time to stop potentially unlawful price increases so Floridians can afford essential storm-related commodities when needed most,” Moody’s office said in an announcement. “Consumers should stay mindful of essential products and prices and plan ahead of time to prepare for a storm.”

The announcement also marks the anniversary of Moody’s NO SCAM reporting app. The app allows consumers to attach pictures, copies of receipts and other details when reporting alleged price gouging.

Monday marked the beginning of the 2020 hurricane season, which is forecast to see “above-normal” activity.

According to outlooks by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Atlantic coast can expect a 60% chance of an above-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA also forecast a range of 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 of which could become hurricanes. The NOAA also estimated that 3 to 6 of the storms could be major hurricanes producing winds of 111 mph or higher.

Officials are urging residents to reconsider and adjust their emergency plans and supplies to factor in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

