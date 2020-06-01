Gov. DeSantis extends eviction moratorium until July 1

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended the eviction moratorium until July 1.

That ban on evictions and foreclosures was set to expire Monday at midnight. But DeSantis has granted an additional 30 days, according to the Governor’s spokeswoman, Helen Aguirre Ferré.

As recently as Friday, the Governor said he had not decided whether to extend the protections for homeowners and renters, but expected to make a decision “pretty soon.”

Democrats have repeatedly asked for the extension throughout the pandemic as the economic reality of a lockdown hit Floridians. Technical problems plaguing the state’s unemployment system portal have compounded those hardships for jobless Floridians.

And for those who still haven’t been fully paid what they’re owed, getting on the phone with a customer service representative has been a continuing problem.

That’s left many Floridians unable to pay the bills. But as landlords lose income, they too must figure out how to pay the bills.

Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson‘s office on Wednesday sent the Governor a letter calling for the moratorium to be extended until July 1, 30 days from the June 2 end date.

On Friday, DeSantis indicated several announcements could come this week after the Governor did not hold a press conference in Tallahassee all week for the first time since the pandemic began.

“We’ve got a bunch of different things that are expiring,” he said. “We obviously are also going to look at Florida’s overall posture on some of the restrictions, and so we’ll probably be having a lot of announcements over the next few days.”

The Florida Supreme Court had previously ordered a pause on evictions and foreclosures through April 17.

Most monthly obligations have leniency. Major Florida utility companies and telecommunications providers have pledged not to cut off service due to nonpayment during the pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped all landlords from threatening to give tenants the boot.

The Department of Economic Opportunity has distributed nearly $4 billion worth of unemployment benefits to more than $1 million claimants throughout the pandemic as of Monday.