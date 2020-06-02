Connect with us

America in Crisis

Donald Trump declares himself 'President of law and order'

America in Crisis Headlines

Gov. DeSantis' first George Floyd remarks: Zero tolerance for rioting, looting

America in Crisis

Florida Police Chiefs Association condemns officers for role in George Floyd's death

America in Crisis Headlines

Fort Lauderdale police officer suspended for pushing kneeling woman

America in Crisis Headlines

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?

America in Crisis Headlines

George Floyd's brother pleads for peace
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. Image via AP.

America in Crisis

Donald Trump declares himself ‘President of law and order’

Police battle protesters, as President ratchets up rhetoric.

on

Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself “the president of law and order” and threatened to deploy the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests.

As Trump spoke, an incredible TV split screen developed around the White House. While he addressed the nation in the White House’s idyllic Rose Garden, a series of military vehicles rolled out front on Pennsylvania Avenue and military police and law enforcement clashed with protesters at Lafayette Park.

Trump said he would mobilize “thousands and thousands” of soldiers to keep the peace if governors did not use the National Guard to shut down the protests. Loud tear gas explosions could be heard as authorities moved what appeared to be peaceful protests in the park. The escalation came just after Attorney General William Barr came to the park to to survey the demonstrators.

According to senior defense officials, between 600 and 800 National Guard members from five states were being sent to Washington to provide assistance. Those troops were either already on the ground or will arrive by midnight.

Under the Civil War-era Posse Comitatus Act, federal troops are prohibited from performing domestic law enforcement actions such as making arrests, seizing property or searching people. In extreme cases, however, the president can invoke the Insurrection Act, also from the Civil War, which allows the use of active-duty or National Guard troops for law enforcement.

The officials said that some of the National Guard in D.C. will be armed and others will not. They said that the D.C. guard members do not have non-lethal weapons. The military police that are visible in the city are members of the Guard.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press. 

In this article:
Written By

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. NoMoTrump

    June 1, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    So funny to put Donald Trump and law and order in the same sentence. It’s an oxymoron. He’s the worst and most flagrant criminal in the country.

    Reply

  2. Christopher Kennard

    June 1, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    The best, most responsible, productive response to Trump is the people’s peaceful progressive “political revolution” utilizing millions of American voters out in the streets, highways and byways of every city, town and community within the USA to dump Trump in the elections or through impeachment . . . either way, so long as he ends up out of the White House and into his new taxpayer paid “home” in a federal or state penitentiary, depending upon who first drags Trump into court to begin paying for his numerous sins against the people of the USA and all humanity.

    Reply

  3. Reb

    June 1, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    and Joe Biden and his like are the party of criminals and violence and looting, Trump 2020 and forever!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.