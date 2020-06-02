Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Board of Governors seek to end racism, inequality 'wherever they exist'

Headlines SW Florida

Sarasota Police investigate officer who put knee on man's neck

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Bars, lounges anxious to reopen

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

70 Floridians reported dead from the coronavirus Tuesday

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Rachel Brown moves from protests to ballot in SD 27

America in Crisis Headlines

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

Board of Governors seek to end racism, inequality ‘wherever they exist’

The group expressed outrage over the death of George Floyd.

on

As riots and protests continue to flood the streets of cities across America, the Florida Board of Governors called upon the State University System in a letter to eliminate racism, discrimination and systemic inequalities “wherever they exist.”

“As a powerful and influential voice in Florida, it is time for the State University System, including students, faculty, staff, and alumni, to actively engage in finding solutions to peacefully eliminate racism and discrimination,” the Tuesday letter reads.  “This will be a critical mission of our twelve state universities, as it is our duty as societal leaders to help end prejudice and to promote social justice for all.”

The letter stopped short of offering any solutions toward healing the nation’s long and complex history of racial tension.

It did, however, commit to drawing “upon the wisdom and leadership” within the system’s 12 institutions.

“Together, we must move forward with greater resolve to battle racism and systemic inequities wherever they exist.”

The call to action comes after a black Minneapolis man, George Floyd, died after a police officer knelt on his neck. The incident prompted the termination of four police officers and a murder charge against the arresting officer.

The BOG described the incident as “shocking and horrific” and just one of many recent examples of racism.

“Similar tragic and senseless acts involving African Americans in recent years are particularly painful as there have been far too many other examples of racism and violence against people of color from all across our nation,” the letter read.

Floyd’s death spurred protests and riots in cities across the country including in Florida.

The civil unrest has drawn responses from leaders across the country including Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd.

On Monday, the mourning brother pleaded for peace in the streets, saying destruction is “not going to bring my brother back at all.”

“Let’s switch it up, y’all. Let’s switch it up. Do this peacefully, please,” Terrence Floyd said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis broke his silence Monday on Floyd’s death.

“Florida has zero tolerance for violence, rioting and looting,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “George Floyd’s murder was appalling, and the Minnesota perpetrators need to be brought to justice, but this cannot be used as a pretext for violence in our Florida communities.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.