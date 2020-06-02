Sarasota Police investigate officer who put knee on man’s neck

Sarasota Police have put an officer on leave after he was filmed with his knee on a man’s neck.

Video published Monday on Facebook showed multiple officers taking Patrick Carroll into custody. In doing so, one officer put his knee on Carroll’s neck for an extended period of time.

On Tuesday, aerial video from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office of the incident was also released. The 13-minute video shows officers stopping Carroll and taking him into custody. But when he begins to resist being put in a police car, two officers wrestle him to the ground while he is in handcuffs and a third comes to assist. A male officer trying to put Carroll in the police vehicle is the one who ends up with his knee on Carroll’s neck

The original ground-level video was shared on the Facebook page Qweenii Theroyalfamily, The post included the caption” my Son is on the ground begging asking being mistreated by Three police officers why on the ground. But wait HAND CUFFED”

Sarasota Police in a statement said Police Chief Bernadette DiPino was “disturbed” when she saw the video.

“After viewing several videos, Chief DiPino immediately initiated a formal Internal Affairs investigation and placed the officer on administrative leave,” a department statement reads. “Chief DiPino was disturbed to see an Officer kneeling on the head and neck of an individual in the video. While it appears the Officer eventually moves his leg to the individual’s back, this tactic is not taught, used or advocated by our agency.”

While no formal complaint has been issued about the incident by Carroll or an outside party, the agency said it was taking the incident seriously. Anyone with further information has been encouraged to contact the department.

Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge said the department now has an overhead video of the same incident.

The tactic sets off alarms as protests break out nationwide after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. There, Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder after pinning Floyd to the pavement and putting his knee on the man’s neck until he died.

Carroll did not require medical attention or complain of injuries after the incident. But the image of a white officer holding a handcuffed black man on the pavement stunned viewers just a week after Floyd’s death.

DiPino this weekend was among numerous law enforcement leaders nationwide condemning Floyd’s death.

“I was shocked and outraged by the actions and conduct of the Minneapolis police officer and the inaction of the other officers I observed on the video. The senseless death of Mr. Floyd is tragic, heartbreaking and never should have happened. We grieve with his family, friends, and his community,” she said in a statement Saturday.

“The men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are not trained to use tactics I’ve seen in the videos in Minneapolis. The actions of the officers in Minneapolis were inexcusable.”



To watch a helicopter video of the incident, click on the image below: