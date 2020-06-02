Jacksonville airport tries to revive travel with increased COVID-19 protections

Jacksonville International Airport officials are taking steps to increase coronavirus safety and get people returning to the air travel hub.

The facility is introducing the “JAX Airport Cares” program specifically designed to make travelers feel protected from COVID-19.

“Aviation is one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said. “Before people will travel again, they need to have confidence that airports, airlines and TSA (Transportation Security Administration) are doing everything we can to protect them.”

Airport workers are using electrostatic fogger disinfection to sanitize the entire terminal at the airport including boarding gates, passenger bridges and baggage claim areas over the next four months.

Plexiglass barriers have also been installed at all ticket counters, information booths and any areas where employees interact with travelers.

The airport closed its three economy parking lots due to reduced travel. Parking fees were also reduced. The changes allow the airport to run fewer shuttles to run, further reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

JAA employees are required to have their temperature checked before starting their shift.

Hand sanitizer dispensers, social distancing at airport restaurants and repeated cleanings of all airport surfaces among other now-standard pandemic precautions are also now in place.

“In the interest of TSA frontline workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our screening processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.