‘This isn’t a time for politics’: Rick Scott rebukes Virginia Governor

There is a time and place for politics, Sen. Rick Scott urges, but the current convergence of crises is not it.

Scott, tweeting from his official account Tuesday night, had stern words for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

“This isn’t a time for politics,” the Senator remonstrated.

“Federal officials are working hard to help cities and states keep their neighborhoods safe. Governors and mayors should work with federal officials and do everything in their power to protect their citizens,” Scott chided.

The tweet linked to an article from Richmond.com, in which Northam denied President Donald Trump‘s request for up to 5,000 National Guard troops to “clamp down” on civil unrest.

Northam was on a widely-reported Monday call with Trump and other Governors, in which the President offered his thoughts, and his review was less than stellar: “The message regrettably was not only of healing, was not one of unity. It was one of divisiveness. I regret that coming from the leader of the most powerful country in the world.”

Scott backed Trump’s posture in a CNBC interview on Tuesday morning, after an intro to his segment showing Donald Trump declaring himself the “President of Law and Order” ahead of paramilitary police squelching protests in D.C.

Scott, echoing President Donald Trump in comments to Governors yesterday, urged local action to suppress violent protests.

“Every mayor, every Governor has to step up,” the Senator said. “I’ve been talking to law enforcement all across the state of Florida.”

“I’m glad the President is taking this seriously. I hope that every Mayor and every Governor does. I mean, you hear about the looting in New York,” Scott said. “That can’t happen, we’ve got to stop this.”

The Senator’s analysis of the killing of George Floyd and the aftermath has been public safety focused, and the CNBC hit again offered evidence thereof.

Scott noted that, while it’s a “tough time” and his “heart goes out to George Floyd‘s family,” the police killing of the 46-year-old Minneapolis resident does not justify property destruction.

“People have the right to protest. But you cannot do it against the police. You can’t do it against your community. You can’t be looting; that’s criminal,” Scott said.