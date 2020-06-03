Marco Rubio vows to ‘confront the lingering cancer of racial inequality’

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has offered his share of commentary on extremist elements associated with protests over the killing of George Floyd and other police violence.

However, the second-term Republican Senator from Florida is not, he said, ignorant of root causes of these protests.

“This time we must not fail to admit & confront the lingering cancer of racial inequality. Protests demanding this are both a right & a necessity,” Rubio tweeted Tuesday, adding that “there is no right & can be no tolerance for using protests as cover to commit crimes or foment anarchy.”

While it’s unclear how Rubio would confront and address that issue, the seeds for the Tuesday morning tweet may have been planted in a Twitter exchange hours before with Luther Campbell, a Miami writer and activist who achieved national prominence decades ago with the 2 Live Crew.

Campbell appealed to Rubio to “do something great.”

“You have an opportunity to do something great,” Campbell wrote. “I know you have it in you.”

“We know you have no ill will towards black people,” Campbell added, “but right now we need you to stand with us in changing these laws that allow Police to kill black people.”

Rubio, a contemporary of Campbell’s, responded.

“It is time we confront all these issues once & for all. Can’t be put off any longer,” the Senator said.

For the Senator, this continues a rhetorical focus on these issues, consistent with 2015 comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This is a legitimate issue,” Rubio said. “It is a fact that in the African-American community around this country there has been, for a number of years now, a growing resentment toward the way law enforcement and the criminal justice system interacts with the community. It is particularly endemic among young African-American males — that in some communities in this country have a much higher chance of interacting with criminal justice than higher education. We do need to face this. It is a serious problem in this country.”