Officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Joe Henderson: Pursuing Republican convention for Florida is a fool's errand

Florida reimbursed $252M from FEMA for coronavirus response

Health officials turn attention toward rural communities like Immokalee

Defense Secretary says no military for protests as standby troops leave
Image via AP/Alex Brandon

Pro-Democrat PAC accuses Donald Trump of voter fraud

Trump attempted to register to vote in Florida while using an out-of-state address.

The Pro-Democrat PAC American Bridge is calling out President Donald Trump after a Washington Post report found Trump attempted to register to vote in Florida while using an out-of-state address.

State law requires Florida voters to be in-state residents.

“Donald Trump is always projecting and that’s clearly no different when it comes to his dangerous, unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud,” American Bridge spokesperson Jeb Fain argued.

“The President already had a dishonest double-standard here — he calls voting by mail fraudulent and demands Americans risk their health to vote in person while he fills out his mail-in ballot from the safety of Mar-a-Lago. Now we learn he tried to register to vote in Florida from an out-of-state address. He finally found the evidence of voter fraud he’s been looking for.”

The Washington Post reported Trump originally registered to vote in Florida on Sept. 27 of last year.

“On one of his forms that day he was telling Florida officials that his ‘legal residence’ was Washington, D.C., and on another he was saying he was a ‘bona fide resident’ of Palm Beach,” the paper reported.

A later application listed Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as his primary address, leading to Trump’s application being approved.

Florida law says eligible voters must be “a legal resident of the State of Florida.”

Those who knowingly list a false address can be find or imprisoned, though it’s not likely Trump would actually face such consequences.

Trump has, however, over-hyped the threat of voter fraud for years, using it as an attack against his political rivals. In the most recent version of his attacks, Trump is warning against increased access to vote-by-mail ballots as concerns continue about exposure to COVID-19.

The President has alleged, without support, that mail-in ballots are “substantially fraudulent.”

Trump himself utilized vote-by-mail to cast his ballot in the most recent Florida elections. The tool is also used by the elderly and soldiers overseas, among others.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

