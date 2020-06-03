Connect with us

Shawn Foster is running for Pasco Republican committeeman

Foster formerly worked for U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis.

on

Former U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis staffer Shawn Foster is running for Pasco County Republican Committeeman, he announced Tuesday.

“I graduated high school in 1987 and I vividly remember President Reagan’s ‘tear down that wall’ speech,” Foster said. “I am a Reagan Republican and a strong believer in limited government, lower taxes, gun rights, and a firm hand in foreign affairs. Ronald Reagan believed in a country where the government’s role should be limited to the things expressly mentioned in the constitution, focused especially on defending individual liberties.”

Two dozen current and former elected officials have already endorsed Foster, including incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

I have known Shawn for 20 years. Shawn has the skills necessary to take the Pasco County Republican party to the next level. He is the right man for the job,” Sprowls said.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco also endorsed Foster.

“As the challenges that face our community change, we need Shawn Foster as our State Committeeman. He will create a vision for our party’s future in Pasco and unite us to get there,” he said.

Property Appraiser Mike Fasano also offered his support.

“Shawn is a conservative republican. Nobody will work harder than Shawn as the Republican State Committeeman and he will represent us well,” he said.

Other endorsers include:

— Sen. Ed Hooper

— Sen. Tom Lee

— Former Speaker Will Weatherford

— Former Speaker Richard Corcoran

— Rep. Amber Mariano

— Retired Sheriff Bob White

— Commissioner Kathryn Starkey

— Commission Mike Moore

— Commissioner Ron Oakley

— Commissioner Mike Wells Jr.

— Former Commissioner Ann Hildebrand

— Former Commissioner Ted Schrader

— Former Pasco County Clerk and Comptroller Paula O’Neil

— School Board Member Cynthia Armstrong

— School Board Member Alison Crumbley

— School Board Member Allen Altman

— Former School Superintendent Heather Fiorentino

— Former School Board Member Steve Luikart

— Former School Board Member Joanne Hurley

— New Port Richey City Councilman Chopper Davis

Prior to working for Bilirakis, Foster was a senior legislative aide to then-Sen. Fasano. Foster formerly served as president of the local Young Republican’s Club and as Vice President of the West Pasco Republican Club.

Foster founded the Sunrise Consulting Group seven years ago and represents clients throughout Florida and the Tampa Bay region.

“As a Conservative Republican I am running for Pasco County Republican Committeeman because I believe it is vital to organize the local party so that we can promote and support all qualified Republican candidates and insure their election,” Foster said.

“This November’s election is about ideals and principles. Republicans must unite to make sure we re-elect President Trump as well as keeping Republicans in local office and state office and I am committed to making that happen.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

