Connect with us

Headlines Jax

As bars and tattoo shops come back, Jacksonville slates July 4 fireworks

APolitical Headlines

Ashley Moody takes legal action against vape companies marketing to minors

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida crosses 60K COVID-19 diagnoses

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Miami-Dade set to open gyms, summer camps and short-term rentals

Headlines SW Florida

Lee Co. Commission candidate files ethics complaint against Carmine Marceno

America in Crisis Headlines

FBI, DOJ will arrest and charge violent protesters 'whenever and wherever necessary'

Headlines

As bars and tattoo shops come back, Jacksonville slates July 4 fireworks

Phase Two reopening is welcome in Duval.

on

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has for weeks attempted to make the case that Jacksonville was ready for a Phase Two reopening.

“I’d like to see bars reopen,” he said last week.

Friday, that will finally be the case, with bars, tattoo parlors, tanning spots, massage spas, and other long-shuttered sectors finally allowed to do business again, via the Governor’s plan to reopen the state.

And, continuing the push toward normalcy, Curry said that July 4th fireworks, once in doubt, are on.

The event will be “bigger, better, and safer,” with displays downtown and throughout the city.

“Fireworks only … spaced out throughout the city,” Curry said, so social distancing can happen, a condition not possible in previous years of the Downtown-only event.

The additional locations are to be determined, with “great vantage points” and “proper social distancing,” the Mayor added.

That move puts the city at odds with Jacksonville Beach, which WJXT reports that the local government decided to eschew a fireworks display for Independence Day.

The show across the ditch will move to New Year’s Eve, with concerns about COVID-19 and “civil unrest” driving the reschedule.

For frustrated entrepreneurs, many of whom just had to wait out a protracted economic shutdown, the relaxed restrictions may offer the economic lifeline they need to stay in the game.

In Phase Two, groups of up to 50 are permitted, albeit with social distancing still in play.

Phase Two would also allow increased restaurant capacity with unlimited outdoor seating and bar top seating, as well as the reopening of gyms, schools, arcades, and bars with social distancing and reduced occupancy.

Retail stores can open in full, Curry said.

“This will help get us back on our feet,” Curry said, urging people to “move forward responsibly,” including social distancing.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday