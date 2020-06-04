Connect with us

Headlines

Appeals court rules with CFO Jimmy Patronis on life insurance benefits

Headlines Tampa Bay

Republican Hillsborough officials block effort to protect those who choose to wear face masks

APolitical Headlines

Cecil Spaceport on track to launch orbital flights by end of year

Headlines Influence

Court shoots down assault weapons ban

America in Crisis Headlines

Gov. DeSantis says Donald Trump is within his rights to deploy troops to quell protests

America in Crisis Headlines

Sins of the brother: Protesters target St. Pete business owned by Anthony Sabatini's brother

Headlines

Appeals court rules with CFO Jimmy Patronis on life insurance benefits

Patronis’ office has returned more than $960 million to Floridians since 2017.

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis declared a “major victory” for Floridians on Thursday after a court upheld a law that required life-insurance companies to determine whether policyholders have died and required them to inform beneficiaries of the benefits owed to them.

“This ruling is a major victory for Florida consumers,” Patronis said. “Requiring insurance companies to conduct yearly checks of master death records and notify beneficiaries of funds owed to them could put millions of dollars back into the pockets of Floridians. Special thank you to my friend and former CFO Jeff Atwater for spearheading this important initiative and helping to ensure consumers come first.”

The First District Court of Appeals also stipulated that if a life insurance company cannot notify or pay a beneficiary, the funds are required to be reported and will be received by the state of Florida as unclaimed property.

“Over the past two decades, the insurance industry’s selective use of the DMF spawned numerous investigations and reports, litigation by state attorneys general, insurer settlements over disputed practices, and ultimately nationwide reforms,” the FDCA said in a statement. “The controversy arose because insurers were routinely using the DMF to identify and stop paying annuities to deceased annuity holders, but they were not using it to identify deceased insurance policyholders, resulting in an asymmetric practice that benefited insurers and disadvantaged consumers of life insurance.”

Since 2017, Patronis’s office has recovered and returned more than $960 million worth of unclaimed property to Floridians.

The State of Florida defines unclaimed property as a financial asset that is lost, unknown, or abandoned.

Floridians can search for the their unclaimed property online.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday