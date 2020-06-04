Connect with us

America in Crisis Headlines

'Gas them': Jason Pizzo reveals name and racial slur of terminated FLHSMV employee

America in Crisis Headlines

ACLU sues over police force on protesters before photo-op

America in Crisis Headlines

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?

America in Crisis Headlines

Gov. DeSantis says Donald Trump is within his rights to deploy troops to quell protests

America in Crisis Headlines

Sins of the brother: Protesters target St. Pete business owned by Anthony Sabatini's brother

America in Crisis

Florida officials say feds acted alone in sending riot control team to Miami

America in Crisis

‘Gas them’: Jason Pizzo reveals name and racial slur of terminated FLHSMV employee

The man allegedly called protesters ‘negroes.’

on

Sen. Jason Pizzo revealed the identity of one of the two former Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles employees who were terminated Tuesday for allegedly making racially charged remarks against protesters.

In a tweet, Pizzo said he confirmed the identity of the former state worker as William Henderson during a phone conversation with an executive director at the department.

Included in the tweet was a supposed screenshot of Henderson and the remarks that led to his termination.

“Gas them, beat them, do whatever you have to do to get these negroes under control,” Henderson is accused of writing.

Pizzo did not include the name of the other terminated employee but confirmed the employee was a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Requests from Florida Politics to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for more information on both employees were unfulfilled by the time of publication.

Pizzo’s tweet follows a Tuesday evening announcement from the department revealing that two employees were terminated for reportedly making racist and threatening remarks directed at protesters.

“This conduct is not in any way reflective of the Troopers and employees of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles,” the department said in a statement. “The men and women of this department have been entrusted to serve and protect all residents and visitors of Florida, and this abhorrent and reprehensible conduct will not be tolerated.”

Protests and riots are taking place across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed last week when a police officer knelt on his neck while in custody.

The aftermath in America’s streets have raised questions about use of force and the militarization of police.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Fox and Friends Thursday morning, said that if needed, President Donald Trump has every right to send in the troops.

“I think that having respect for the rule of law and order in society is just a fundamental thing that has to be respected,” DeSantis said. “I think the President is right to insist on that.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday