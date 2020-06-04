Connect with us

Gov. DeSantis says Donald Trump is within his rights to deploy troops to quell protests

But only if the National Guard fails.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Fox and Friends Thursday morning, said that if needed, the President has every right to send in the troops.

Retired General James Mattis said that President Donald Trump was abusing his power in suppressing protests, including attempting to use the U.S. military to bring tensions to a pause.

However, Gov. Ron DeSantis sided with the President over the General, saying that the feds can “maintain order” if all other means break down.

“I think that having respect for the rule of law and order in society is just a fundamental thing that has to be respected,” DeSantis said. “I think the President is right to insist on that.”

“If you look at some of the big problems that have happened throughout the country,” the Governor continued, they stem from “local officials who have abdicated their responsibility to maintain order, keep people safe from violence, looting, and rioting, ideally you would have it solved at the local level.”

“When that fails,” DeSantis added, “you have governors like me that have the ability to put National Guard in play.”

“If that fails in a state, then the federal government has the ability to come in and maintain order,” DeSantis added.

In taking this position, the Governor neatly aligns with his predecessor, Sen. Rick Scott, who said that military could be deployed, but “hopefully that won’t happen.”

Scott did not rule out the proposition as a bad idea either, saying it was a “last resort” to be used only after more conventional approaches were exhausted.

“It’s a last resort,” Scott said. “Clearly you’re going to call up the National Guard and hopefully that’s all you’ll need, on top of your local law enforcement, state law enforcement.”

“Hopefully, with the National Guard, that’s all we’re ever going to need. So it would only be as a last resort,” Scott said. “So hopefully it won’t happen.”

A.G. Gancarski

  1. TED KRUZE

    June 4, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    Just another of Don Trumpolini’s mafioso creeps peddling the crime family’s bullsh*t.

  2. Sonja Fitch

    June 4, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Duffus Desantis hush. You just another goptrump cult sociopath!

