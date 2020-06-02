Rick Scott backs Donald Trump’s ‘law-and-order’ play with protesters

After yet the seventh night of protests in the nation’s Capital and far beyond, a United States Senator from Florida was on cable Tuesday morning.

Sen. Rick Scott, a first-term Republican from Naples, offered his analysis of civil unrest, after an intro to his segment showing Donald Trump declaring himself the “President of Law and Order” ahead of paramilitary police squelching protests in D.C.

Scott noted that, while it’s a “tough time” and his “heart goes out to George Floyd‘s family,” the police killing of the 46-year-old Minneapolis resident does not justify property destruction.

“People have the right to protest. But you cannot do it against the police. You can’t do it against your community. You can’t be looting; that’s criminal,” Scott said.

Scott, echoing President Donald Trump in comments to Governors yesterday, urged local action to suppress violent protests.

“Every mayor, every Governor has to step up,” the Senator said. “I’ve been talking to law enforcement all across the state of Florida.”

While “they are keeping their communities safe,” the Naples Republican is “disappointed that people are doing this violently.”

“Everybody can be very frustrated with what happened in Minneapolis,” Scott added. “I think everybody is. But you can’t be taking violence, you just can’t do this.”

“I’m glad the President is taking this seriously. I hope that every Mayor and every Governor does. I mean, you hear about the looting in New York,” Scott said. “That can’t happen, we’ve got to stop this.”

While Scott was not given a platform to elaborate on ways to stem the insurrectionist tide, the President offered his thoughts Monday to Governors on a widely-reported call.

“And you know when they have bricks you know they come armed with bricks and they have bricks and rocks big rocks and they have other things and they throw them, you know you’re allowed to fight back. You don’t have to have a brick hit you in the face and you don’t do anything about it, you are allowed to fight back,” the President advised the states’ chief executives.

The President, earlier in this crisis, remarked that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” And as looting continues, expect more robust action to counter it.