Margaret Good calls out ‘disturbing’ action by Sarasota police officer

Rep. Margaret Good called video of a Sarasota police officer with his knee on a man’s neck “disturbing.”

The Sarasota Democrat, a candidate for Congress, said the May incident brought home national concerns about police brutality.

“This is a sad reminder that police violence against black people is not a distant problem, it’s happening right here in our own community,” she said.

Video of a May 18 arrest went viral this weekend as protests occurred nationwide over the death of a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer applied similar force.

“It’s disturbing to watch the video of the officer kneeling on Patrick Carroll‘s neck while handcuffed, just days after witnessing George Floyd’s murder in the same way,” Good said.

In the Sarasota incident, an officer identified by police as Officer Martinez is attempting to take 27-year-old Carroll into custody. When Carroll resisted being put into a police vehicle, Martinez and Officer Wicinski brought him to the ground.

Both the viral video shot by a bystander and aerial footage recorded by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office show Martinez holding Carroll down by putting his knee on his neck for a span of minutes.

Good praised the decision by Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino to put the officer on leave. Wicinski and another officer on scene have been assigned to desk duty while an internal affairs investigation goes forward.

“Our black friends and neighbors should not have to live in fear of this happening to them,” she said. “Chief DiPino has opened an investigation, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions.”

Deputy Chief Patrick Robinson said the tactic seen on video is “not within our written protocols or training practices.” That’s because it’s risky to use the hard bones in the knee on the soft tissue in an individual’s neck.

The Floyd death in Minnesota that sparked national outrage resulted in Officer Derek Chauvin being charged with murder and other officers on scene facing lesser charges.

Good, a state lawmaker, is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan for his seat.

Buchanan released a statement saying Floyd’s “brutal murder” should “outrage every American.” But he has not yet weighed in on the Sarasota incident.

Buchanan condemned violence, looting and property damage during protests. Good has not weighed in on protests.

Demonstrations in Sarasota have continued for days but have not become violent in ways seen at other cities around Florida.