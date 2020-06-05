Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville launches COVID-19 small business relief program Monday

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 6.5.20: George Floyd — SpaceX — climate change — Gaetz vs. Twitter — PPP

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa ACLU calls for investigation into excessive police force during 'peaceful' protests

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

As Phase Two begins, Florida reports third consecutive day of 1,000-plus new positives

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott wants to sweeten trade deal with Britain

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

I-10 screening checkpoint lifted in reopening Phase Two
Small businesses owners who took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak in Jacksonville can begin applying for city-sponsored relief grants Monday. Photo via Drew Dixon.

Headlines

Jacksonville launches COVID-19 small business relief program Monday

Businesses can receive up to $4,500 to offset coronavirus losses.

on

The highly touted Jacksonville small business relief program designed to help with impacts of the coronavirus outbreak goes into effect on Monday.

The program approved by Mayor Lenny Curry and the Jacksonville City Council will help businesses that have lost revenue retain employees in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program launches at 9 a.m. Monday.

“The actions we took as a city to flatten the curve of COVID-19 were successful, but also placed a heavy burden on small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout our community,” Curry said. “As we work together to safely and responsibly re-open our city and economy, we must do what we can to help affected small businesses and their employees.”

Local and state orders caused many businesses to shut down, particularly those in the service and hospitality industries.

The city dedicated $9 million in funds for the program, which is designed to put relief funding directly into the hands of business owners in Jacksonville. The program distributes one-time-payments of $2,000-$4,500 to qualifying businesses.

The grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Business owners can establish the city website accounts immediately and over the weekend, but the grant award process will not begin until 9 a.m. Monday.

Requirements include:

— The business must be located in Duval County.

— Business owners must provide the tax identification assigned to the small business.

— The business must have been in operation for at least one year prior to Feb. 29, 2020.

— The business should not have had more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020;  there’s no minimum number of employees. Sole proprietors qualify.

— Business owners must certify that the business has experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020, as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Over the past few months our small businesses have taken a big hit. These relief dollars will help those businesses as they start re-opening,” said District 5 City Council member Leanna Cumber who introduced the bill for the program in May.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday