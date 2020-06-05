Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Federal Headlines

White House forces reporters to ditch social distancing

America in Crisis Headlines

Drew Brees walks back flag stance ... after Rick Scott backs him up

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled since Phase One reopening

America in Crisis Headlines

Cop who allegedly crushed George Floyd to death voted in Orange County

Headlines Re-Open Florida

54 counties' vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend
Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday