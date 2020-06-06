Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Ballard Partners drops D.C. amid protest

Headlines Tampa Bay

It's official: Tom Lee will run for Hillsborough Clerk of Court

America in Crisis Headlines

Minneapolis cop charged in George Floyd's death voted in Orange County

Headlines Orlando

Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Federal Headlines

White House forces reporters to ditch social distancing

America in Crisis Headlines

Drew Brees walks back flag stance ... after Rick Scott backs him up
Photo via AP

Headlines

Ballard Partners drops D.C. amid protest

The move followed a spat between the President and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

on

Ballard Partners, a prominent Florida lobbying firm with close ties to President Donald Trump, on Friday dropped its contract with Washington D.C., amid a clash between the city’s Mayor and the President.

The District of Columbia hired Ballard Partners, headed by influential Florida Republican fundraiser Brian Ballard, three weeks ago “to assist with COVID-19 financial relief,” the firm tweeted on Friday.

“While we were making progress, we are no longer in a position to deliver effective representation, so we have respectfully withdrawn our engagement,” the tweet said.  An hour before the announcement was posted, Trump lashed out at Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Twitter.

“The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., @MayorBowser, who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for ‘handouts,’ is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment over the last number of nights,” Trump tweeted Friday afternoon. “If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women!”

Trump’s criticism came on the day that Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street that leads to the White House, where thousands of demonstrators have been protesting in the aftermath of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground by the neck for more than eight minutes.

As protests near the White House continue to escalate, tensions between the Mayor and the President have flared.

Trump called on the National Guard to assist with the demonstrations, and drew criticism after law enforcement used force to disperse a crowd of protestors on Monday so the President could walk to a church for a photo.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a staunch Trump ally, announced this week that he sent 500 Florida National Guard troops to Washington D.C. to help manage the protests.

But Bowser, who is black, on Thursday asked Trump to “withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence” from her city, arguing that the armed and uniformed officers “are inflaming demonstrators” and adding to grievances of “those who are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing black Americans.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening starts Friday